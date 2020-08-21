LINCOLN JONES
As I enter the teeth of my campaign for school board, I feel it’s important to get my message out in every way I can. Please see my platform and thoughts below.
Recruitment and retention
As a school system, we owe it to the children of our community to not only recruit the best of the best but retain them once they are hired. These teachers, coaches and administrators will become mentors for our students.
Equality for all
A high-quality education is an inherent right in America, and every child is due equal resources in furthering their education. We must have or develop programs that make this a possibility. Equal access to school based and extra curricular programs will help keep the students engaged and interested in their education. This effort can only go so far without community programs that will further this goal. I will work with community leaders to develop to make sure we can offer these programs.
Transparency
In order to fully gain the trust and support of the community, it is essential that the school board maintains transparency in planning and actions. There needs to be an open-door policy to allow for greater communication between the two. Community input into planning will help the school board develop projects to best suit the school system and children.
Trust
I am pledging trust! Trust in the fact that my decisions will not be based on alliances, or in an attempt to avoid contentious issues. I will fight for what I feel is right and needed to help our children grow!
Innovation
I am a huge believer in innovation. Education is a fluid concept that must adapt with changes in technology. I fully support the new CTE center currently being constructed in the old John Kerr building behind Handley, but funding cannot be over allocated to this one program at the expense of others. CTE is very important in today’s world, as much needed technical trades are in a decline. I am a prime example that it works! I was not the college kid; I went to work using what I learned in the basement — the Industrial Arts department when I was in school. And I would not change that for anything.
Now that you have heard my thoughts and platform for this election, I can’t be a successful candidate without knowing what you want and feel our system needs. I want to know what your thoughts are. Do not hesitate to reach out and discuss them with me.
