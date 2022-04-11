I am tired of certain of our supervisors using the excuse of a so-called line-item budget to express anger at our duly elected School Board and slash the school budget.
They say they want to make sure that the schools haven’t buried “critical race theory” somewhere in the budget. Let me repeat as has been repeated over and over: Critical race theory is not taught in our public schools! On top of that, there is no way that a budget can be detailed enough to enumerate an expense for any small subset of goals for any subject in our schools.
As a former math teacher, I never saw a budget that could quantify the cost of teaching the factoring of quadratic equations, or the use of the Unit Circle in trigonometry. These topics were extremely important to the success of my students, but were not just taught by me in my classroom, but by many teachers over the entire math curriculum. In the same way, I have never seen a line item for problem-solving, the Civil War, sentence structure, Shakespeare, or any of the other topics covered in a teaching year.
Mr. Graber could pick through even the most detailed budget and not find what he is supposedly looking for. This is his excuse to be angry at the School Board and our great Superintendent, Dr. Sovine, so he can achieve his unstated goal of making our schools decline to the point where he and his cohorts can call for charter schools and vouchers. These programs have never been proven to help more than a select few students and merely serve to divert tax-payer funds to private programs.
I am calling on the other members of the Board of Supervisors as well as the citizens of Frederick County to speak up in support of our schools and the funding needed to keep them great!
Patricia Grosso is a resident of Frederick County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.