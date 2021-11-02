Kids have always been my life. Even when I was still a kid myself, I knew I wanted to be a pediatrician. I practiced in Bangor, Maine for 20 years before I moved to Winchester two years ago.
I am proud to say that I took care of many patients from the day they were born until the day they graduated high school. I understand the importance of investing in children for the long haul. Teaching them to read is a critical element to their education and lifelong success. Studies show that reading to children as young as 4 months of age can lead to an increased vocabulary for those children at age 2 years. Simply said, babies are sponges and can take in as much as we can teach them. The key is to start early. “Early literacy” means introducing books to babies before they can necessarily understand all the language, to show them what words sound like and what books are for. They have the capacity to absorb a seemingly infinite amount of information.
During my time in Maine, I was lucky enough to be involved in Raising Readers. This program gives free books to children at every child visit from birth to 5 years of age. The program tracked literacy rates in the state of Maine both before and during the program. The results were exciting — children in the program demonstrated an increase kindergarten literacy rate within the first five years of starting this program.
I was delighted to learn about the Committee for Grade Level Reading bringing its initiative to Winchester. This effort recognizes the critical importance of children achieving grade appropriate literacy by third grade. Third grade is important because until third grade, kids learn to read and after this year they read to learn.
The Committee for Grade Level Reading has three goals: Improve school readiness, reduce chronic absenteeism, and increase after school and summer opportunities. There are over 350 communities in 45 states working on this initiative. Our diverse coalition is finalizing our nearly yearlong Community Solutions Action Plan that will begin to develop strategies around each of these goals. These strategies will focus on collaboration among agencies, creating efficiencies in the broader systems, sharing resources, communicating a coherent message, and emphasizing the importance of family in a child’s life — the need to talk, read and play with our youngest learners. I plan to inform patients and other providers about this effort.
I am fully committed to the campaign and to help bring awareness to the community. Our future is tied to our investment in the next generation. What we invest in them will come back with dividends. Early experiences create stability and the foundation for a solid education for each child. I intend to support this initiative to ensure the better education and stability of our next generation and beyond.
Colette Sabbagh is a resident of Winchester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.