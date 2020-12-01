GREG KUJALA
“Dude, why aint you bustin’ out with joy? Biden and Harris beat Trump, beat him good.”
“Oh, I am glad they won,” I replied. “Cheers.” We clinked glasses.
“You look like you lost your best friend.”
“I am having a crisis of confidence, a personal watershed moment.”
“Let me get this straight. Biden won, Trump went down in flames despite his bogus legal conniptions, but you’re not pleased.”
“My eyes have been opened to the undeniable fact that many close to me as well as millions of my fellow Americans voted for Trump despite witnessing four year of disastrous mis-management of the Covid pandemic, plus reprehensible and unapologetic behavior.”
“And this is news to you?” smiled Phineas.
“I realize I am being a bit dramatic. I cannot shake the realization that so many people could ignore Trump’s graphic pronouncements, unabashedly destructive policies, and self-serving dealings yet persist in their support of such a narcissist. My dad was a lifelong Republican but came to see Trump as a bully. That was sufficient to turn him off.”
“What exactly are you talking about?”
“Before the Iowa primary Trump proclaimed he could shoot someone while standing on Fifth Avenue and not lose any voters,” I replied.
“I do recall him saying he could do anything, including groping women as long as he had a Tic-Tac in case he was gonna kiss ‘em.”
“Looking back now, I cannot believe good people could vote for Trump in 2016 knowing these facts, never mind supporting Trump again in 2020. Trump ruined the livelihoods of Midwest soybean farmers waging his so-called trade war with China. And for what? Has the Chinese government stopped violating U.S. patents and promoting theft of corporate trade secrets? Has this reduced our trade deficit? You saw how the Midwest, breadbasket States went for Trump.”Phineas chimed in, “Trump pulled us out of the Paris Climate Agreement, threatening the health of the Earth, jeopardized our standing with NATO allies, and cozied up to dictators.”
I sipped my beer. “I previously considered it reasonable to disagree about international policy decisions when the goals were to improve the lives of Americans, however encouraging Putin and his henchmen to compromise our democracy to feed his vanity goes too far.”
“You mean Trump’s call for Putin to hack Hilary Clinton’s E-mails?”
“I have been too naïve about people, simplifying their ability to possess different opinions then attempting to match their perceptions and values to mine based on our friendships.”
“Sounds egocentric, not just naive.”
Was Phineas being supportive or critical? “Nothing like a splash of reality in my face to wake me up.”
“Seventy million Trumpeteers ain’t going away any more than will you.”
“Family and friends saw something in Trump to vote for, some things sufficiently important to allow them to ignore Trump’s very obvious flaws.”
“Can you carry on? Are you gonna hole up with your narrow sensitivities?”
“My friendships are too valuable to squander them over such differences when we can agree to disagree.”
Greg Kujala is a resident of Winchester.
(11) comments
Proof that if you repeat a lie often enough, it sounds like the truth. Without a free press, and we don't have a free press any more, you cannot have a free society. We used to oppose slavery, but we no longer recognize the chains.
Keep it up, Sparky. One day someone will care about your opinion, just not today.
He lied and cheated to get into college, he lied and cheated to stay out of Vietnam, he lied and cheated on his wives, he lied about being richer than anyone, ever, he lied and cheated in the white house. It's something he does. Interesting that we are not supposed to believe Biden's votes, but Trump's votes are okie dokie.
The reality that we are being told by the media is at complete odds with what we are seeing with our own two eyes. And when we question the false reality that we are being presented, or we claim that what we see is that actual reality, we are vilified as racist or bigots or just plain crazy. We are being gaslighted. Trump won. Trump won more votes than in 2016. Trump won more counties than in 2016. Trump received more votes than Hillary Clinton did in 2016. Trump was winning at 10:00 PM and then, at 4:00 AM, they "found" 100s of thousands of votes for Joe Biden. Trump got more votes than anyone in American history....except for Joe Biden. Anyone that believes Joe Biden won honestly is a fool. Don't be a fool.
you are a sad, fool!
Great rebuttal. Were you on the debate team in school?
@Bernie - LOL!
Did your own two eyes go to Pittsburg, or Philadelphia, or California?
Have your eyes seen the abuse of power from gerrymandering, closing of polls in minority neighborhoods, and overt voter suppression?
None so blind as those who refuse to see.
FYI ... President Trump has prepared for this voter fraud ... please read his Executive Order issued on September 12, 2018.
https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/executive-order-imposing-certain-sanctions-event-foreign-interference-united-states-election/
Step 1: Declare the election corrupted by foreign influence, since the accusations of domestic corruption have utterly failed.
Step 2: Declare the election null and void, suspend the inauguration with worthless lies and promises, and install a permanent dictatorship.
Gary Trudeau was right: "Always bet on the cornered rat".
"Step 1: Declare the election corrupted by foreign influence"
Uh. Isn't that exactly what you Democrats have been shouting for the last four years?
Isn't that what you Democrats based a 2 year bogus investigation on?
Isn't that the excuse you Democrats used for media censorship?
These Democrats have absolutely no sense of irony and no sense of self-awareness. None.
