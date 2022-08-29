Loan forgiveness gives way to ‘personal unaccountability’
“Our public education system is no longer creating opportunities for kids like me and other kids whose families can’t afford to write a check.” Those of the words of Elizabeth Warren as she vehemently supports the $300 billion student loan forgiveness Executive Order.
So, we need to ask ourselves: If our education system is not providing good education and opportunities for our youth, then why are we deliberately throwing away blue collar, middle- and lower-class taxpayer money on an initiative that does not work, as stated by a progressive elitist in the Democratic party?
This is nothing more than a disgusting shell game to:
1) Buy votes for the mid-term elections, and
2) Provide money for those upper-class families that still owe money for college.
It is a shame that the wealthy evidently do not do what we working-class citizens do. That is work hard, make sacrifices, and save for our children’s future by providing them with what we could not afford for ourselves, a college education. Where are the incentives from this administration to promote that healthy behavior?
What this handout does create is personal unaccountability and the behavior of expecting more free stuff.
The problem with this notion is that nothing is free in this world. Not even rainwater in the state of Maryland is free, as residents are taxed for rainwater runoff.
The politicians that supported this giveaway for political reasons need to be ashamed of themselves. But in today’s political arena of spewing false narratives, they evidently feel glorified in this deceptive form of utopia.
