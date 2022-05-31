Communities across the country are facing housing challenges and Winchester is no exception. Our market inventory has never been this low and demand continues to grow. This environment results in the ongoing increase in market rate housing costs and rents as well as in real estate tax assessed values, which effects everyone in the community.
Winchester relies almost exclusively on private investment for our housing — whether through new construction or redevelopment and adaptive reuse of existing structures. This unmet demand for traditional housing is being challenged by a variety of conditions including rising interest/mortgage rates and the availability of materials and construction services. Traditional housing is how I characterize housing solutions that we normally think of — single family dwellings, apartment buildings, duplexes, etc. But there are other creative ways to address housing needs that are currently restricted by planning and zoning conventions.
So, what exactly is zoning? Zoning is an intentionally exclusionary process that controls how land is used and what kind of structures can occupy certain areas. Some communities approach zoning using inclusionary zoning principles, allowing for greater flexibility to create mixed use and mixed income housing opportunities. Looking toward some of these more inclusionary zoning examples could help our community solve some of the housing challenges we are facing.
One creative housing solution we could consider in certain residential zoning categories are Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) — often referred to as granny flats or mother-in-law suites. ADUs could help provide property owners with economic opportunity for their accessory structure or unfinished space and allow the community to maximize efficiency by taking advantage of existing infrastructure such as public utilities and roadways. Many of these units may still need to be improved to allow occupancy, but the city could review the codes and regulations and make changes to encourage these opportunities. The solution will not solve all our housing needs, but it can help to create scalable and therefore affordable units throughout our community.
Another option is to see how we can create housing opportunities from our many unused and under-utilized structures, improving existing structures to avoid the waste of demolition or additional investment required for new construction. This would require strengthening support of our blight mitigation strategies and helping the city address the impact of these places on our community safety and well-being. It would also create more economic viability.
I believe it’s important for those who work in our community — our teachers, our firefighters and police, as well as our retail and service workers — to be able to afford to live here and engage as productive members of our community. Currently, the city’s zoning regulations do not include a specific requirement that provides for affordable housing. By making thoughtful and prudent revisions to our current zoning code, we can create incentives and housing solutions that allow our work force who want to live in the city the opportunities to live, work, and raise their families in an inclusive and vibrant community.
Richard Bell is a Winchester city councilor for the First Ward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.