Domestic violence typically spikes during the holidays and the coronavirus, with its stay-at-home requirements, has only made things worse. One quarter of all women and a much smaller number of men, experience abuse in their lives, and lockdown measures are making it harder to get help.
Domestic abuse increases during the holiday season as families spend more time together at home. Stress from holiday shopping, finances and planning can aggravate volatile personalities and abusers are more likely to partake of alcohol or drugs when they do not have to work. Coronavirus lockdown measures have led to increased incidences of abuse as couples and families are further isolated.
Social Distancing measures have also made it more difficult for victims of abuse to seek help and leave dangerous relationships. As a result, emergency shelters, counseling, court advocacy and community outreach are more crucial than ever. Often, however, help for abuse victims is not visible enough to those in need of such services.
It is important for all of us to be aware that domestic violence has increased significantly during this holiday and pandemic period and be prepared to offer help, if needed. Recognizing the warning signs are the first steps to awareness. Keep an eye out for these red flags from the abuse victim, such as:
• Excusing abusive behavior as “moody” or “needy” or as being due to drugs or alcohol.
• Needing to “ask permission” to go out or see or communicate with friends.
• Jealousy or accusations of infidelity from the partner.
• Criticism from the partner.
• Constant “checking in” via texts or phone calls from the partner.
• Partner accompanying abused individual to events unnecessarily.
It’s important to remember that violence is never the victim’s fault. If you are speaking to a friend or loved one you assume is a victim of violence, never be accusatory or critical. Instead, emphasize your unconditional support and love, and offer resources if possible. A few good ones to keep in mind include:
• Local police phone numbers
• Local emergency shelters
Anyone can become a victim of domestic abuse or violence. It is not a sign of weakness or stupidity. Getting out of an abusive relationship can be difficult. With personal movement limited and people confined to their homes, help is needed more than ever. In this challenging moment, The Laurel Center is unwavering in its mission to make sure that abused individuals’ needs are met with urgency. If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse, you can get free help and support from The Laurel Center by calling the 24-hour crisis hotline at 540-667-6466.
Faith Power is executive director of The Laurel Center in Winchester.
