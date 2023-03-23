To my friends, neighbors, and citizens of the Gainesboro District, Frederick County:
I am Heather Hewitt Lockridge and I am running for the position of Supervisor for the Gainesboro District. I have been a resident of Frederick County my entire life, and am running for the Board of Supervisors, to ensure that our conservative valley values are preserved, taxes are kept low, and county government remains small, transparent and accountable. I gained the Republican Nomination on February 8, 2023, at the Gainesboro Fire Department Firehouse Primary.
I grew up on a beef cattle farm here in Frederick County, and understand the importance and values that comes from hard work, perseverance, and working together to accomplish a goal. I am a product of our local FFA here at James Wood High School and was blessed to be involved with one of the best programs that youth can be involved in, in providing leadership skills, personal growth, and accountability. I graduated from James Wood High School in 2003 and went off to college to receive a Bachelor’s Degree from Virginia Tech in Agriculture and Applied Economics. I received my Master’s Degree in 2010 from George Mason University, in Special Education.
My husband and I have owned and operated our small business here in Frederick County for over 17 years, and understand the value and importance that business brings to our local economy. Frederick County needs to focus on helping business, instead of turning it away. Presently, Frederick County tax on businesses is the highest allowable by the Commonwealth.
I am passionate about maintaining open farmland and supporting our Agriculture/Agri-tourism industries. I’ve watched this county put local farmers and land owners through the ringer, in regards to Agri-tourism, and land restrictions, when the Virginia Law stands firm to support Agriculture and their Right to Farm. Growing up on a farm, and currently living on a farm, it’s very important to me to maintain our rural ways and preserve and protect our farmers and their way of life.
I am concerned that my opponent, Kevin Kenney (Independent), is employed by the largest recipient of taxpayer funds. Gainesboro residents would not be represented in any vote dealing with the Frederick County Public Schools, in my opinion, if he’s elected, as he would have to recuse himself, for a conflict of interest.
I stand for budget transparency, a small transparent government with low taxes, uninfringed farming and individual property rights, I strongly support our Constitution and the 2nd Amendment, and am a mother who will fight for OUR Children!
I ask for your support April 11th to replace our previous Supervisor, Mr. Doug McCarthy. I have been endorsed by Mr. McCarthy, and have his support in representing, you, my fellow Gainesboro residents. Please come out and vote for me, Heather Hewitt Lockridge, Gainesboro Supervisor, April 11th at your polling location from 6 am-7 pm or early at the Registrar’s Office, 7 N. Kent St.
I am your Republican candidate and your conservative Republican Voice!
Thanks for your support!
Heather Hewitt Lockridge is a Frederick County resident. She is running in a special election on April 11 for the Gainesboro District seat on the Frederick County Board of Supervisors.
