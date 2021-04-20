When making judgments and decisions, there are two types of people. One bases their judgements and decisions more on facts than feelings and emotions. The other bases their judgements and decisions more on feelings and emotions than facts. Many of us grew up with firearms in our homes and still have them. We use them for hunting, for target shooting, keep them for defense of ourselves and our families, competition shooting, pleasure shooting. We may simply collect them as others collect stamps or antique cars. We look at semi-automatic firearms that we have had for decades that have never been used to shoot anybody since they were manufactured and are mystified when anti-gun people want to vilify them.
But when it comes to facts, the facts are pro-gun. People who are staunchly anti-gun ignore these facts. They make their decisions based on emotions and feelings. We can state facts: “Guns are only inanimate objects; they do nothing until they are picked up by a person. Their use or misuse is dictated by that person, not the gun itself.” Their response to this fact: “Guns are bad”. We can state the fact: "According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), it is estimated that about 109 shootings occur daily. With the estimated 400,000,000 firearms in America, that is only .0000003% of them.” Their response to this fact: "Guns are bad." We can say, "Teaching firearm shooting and safety to our kids teaches them patience, self-control, personal responsibility." Their response to this fact: "guns are bad. You can see that on the 6:00 news".
Do you want your children taught on a subject by the news media or taught instead by experts on that subject? After every stated fact or logic that firearms are clearly not the problem that anti-gunners think they are, their response is: "Guns are bad."
The firearm issue has already been won by the facts. Shootings should not be categorized as “gun violence” but as simply “violence.” The answer to violence is not banning of firearms or more laws. One answer is age-appropriate firearm safety training to teach our children to become familiar and comfortable with firearms, not to fear them or misuse them. One answer is to teach our children, and ourselves, to react in a positive manner to perceived personal slights or toward people who are different or think differently than us instead of lashing out in anger and violence. Logic and facts are on the side of firearms, not against.
Gerald Crowell is a resident of Winchester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.