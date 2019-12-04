“With great power comes great responsibility.”
Throughout history, variants of that adage were attributed to the likes of Voltaire, Sir Winston Churchill, and both presidents Roosevelt, but the lengthier original version predates all by nearly 2,000 years:
”For unto whomsoever much is given, of him shall be much required: and to whom men have committed much, of him they will ask the more.” — Luke 12:48
In present day, countless individuals abuse power, though disagreements rage over the parameters and perpetrators, but on Dec. 24, 2009 at 7:05 a.m. in the U.S. Senate, H.R. 3590 passed 60-39 with nary one Republican “Yea.”
Thus, ObamaCare soon became law.
In 2014, Morgan Stanley’s health-care analysts surveyed 148 insurance brokers to find even then that ACA regulations caused premium hikes in Delaware of 100 percent, New Hampshire 90 percent, Indiana 54 percent, California 53 percent, etc.
And in 2015, Investor’s Business Daily accounted how average household annual premiums had already increased $4,865 despite Obama’s repetitious promise that families would save $2,500 yearly.
Gallup reported that, on Jan. 1 of this year, 13.7 million Americans remained uninsured, which is 2.8 million more than the lowest uninsured number after ObamaCare’s implementation, all of which confirms this:
Due to exorbitant premiums, significantly more people surrendered plans than obtained coverage, because “If you like your plan you can keep it” was a purposeful falsehood which PolitiFact dubbed “2013’s Lie of the Year.”
All which exemplifies the importance of tempering power with responsibility:
Former Democrat Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nev., stated on PBS’ Nevada Week in Review in Aug. 2013 that, “Absolutely, yes,” ObamaCare was designed to eliminate private insurance to usher in a government-run single-payer system.
And Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D.-N.Y.) harmonized in November 2013 by telling ABC’s Martha Raddatz that “we (Democrats) all knew” that ObamaCare would destroy millions of policies.
Planning to finish off what’s left of our health-care system is Sen. Bernie Sanders who currently runs for president on his “Medicare-for-all” single-payer platform which, for obvious reasons, is endorsed by several Dem presidential wannabes:
Americans would be forced into a system similar to Great Britain’s NHS where official records shows that seriously ill patients die seveen times more often than in the United States, and surgical deaths occur four times more often.
Plus, after extended delays for diagnoses, the average wait for heart surgery is 2.6 months and many die beforehand.
So let’s not forget Sanders’ Oct. 2 heart attack while campaigning in Las Vegas where his diagnosis and surgery were so immediate and proficient that, within three days, he waved to onlookers and drove from the hospital in an SUV.
To be clear, this opine doesn’t celebrate Sanders’ physical ills, but merely asks readers to note the rich irony thereof in hopes they’ll consider this:
Should readers support Democrat presidential primary aspirants, please endorse those forsaking “Medicare-for-all” so that everyone, including Bernie, might live longer by benefiting from what remains of the world’s finest health-care system.
