January 21 marks the 48th annual March for Life in Washington, D.C., with the theme “Equality Begins in the Womb.”
A well-kept secret was revealed to me recently about America and its embracing of the culture of death. Of the 193 countries in the world today, the U.S. is one among the only seven that allow elective abortions after 20 weeks. All other countries limit the timing, with some allowing abortions only after a doctor’s order. We join such life degrading cultures as North Korea, China and Vietnam, where human life is cheap.
Why is this? With our life-affirming heritage, why do we insist on this barbaric destruction of human life? I can only comprehend this in light of the new religion in the US: secularism. The term secular means not relating to religion, from the Latin saecularis, worldly. Since the 1960s and the sexual revolution, there has been a growing ideology that no sexual act between consenting adults is wrong and anyone who believes otherwise or who interferes in any way is to be dismissed, canceled or smeared.
Mary Eberstadt makes a good case for this theory in her book "It’s Dangerous to Believe." She uses terms that make me shudder. For example, there are progressive “missionaries” who fight to end pregnancies even in other countries, “carrying word of revolution and the sacraments of contraception and abortion to women in poorer countries around the world.” The followers of this newfound code further accept as the equivalent of the Bible a canon of texts and doctrine - a body of literature that dare not be questioned with risk of ex-communication from the group. It is also ruled by a certain kind of logic with thinking along these lines: if you are against abortion, therefore you are anti-woman; or if you believe in Christian teaching, therefore you hate people who endorse same-sex marriage; and if you advocate reviewing Roe v Wade, therefore you are anti-American.
Foundational to today’s secular religion is the doctrine that the Pill and its backup plan, abortion on demand, have liberated humanity — first by freeing women from the “chains” of fertility; and second, by having broken down the door to the fortress of traditional morality. This, in a nutshell, is the new secularist faith.
In light of these truths, I am delighted that St. Bridget’s in Berryville is sponsoring a bus to the March for Life to join thousands to pray, worship, march and learn. I’ve reserved a seat.
Mary Veilleux is a resident of Berryville.
The author seems to have read the talking points provided by FOX Faux News. One sided, biased, dogmatic, intolerant, and wrongly describes secularist in her letter. If she only knew and talked with a few in person she would learn we are not as she describes.
The author seems to contradict her own words writing correctly that secularism as having nothing to do with religion then, twice, she refers to the religion of secularism! Double talk. She doesn’t even understand her own vocabulary.
