I read with interest Trex's Vice President of Manufacturing Barry Creek's Dec. 22 letter to the editor, "Trex is committed to being a good neighbor."
It was in response to the letters and Open Forums on the noise pollution from the Trex facility. I sincerely hope the promise of some action is implemented. It would be nice if the Trex facility could reduce their noise footprint to something approaching that of their industrial neighbors, Rubbermaid and Hood, both of which are good neighbors in the noise pollution area.
I was surprised to read how far the noise from Trex spreads. I know it can be easily heard North of Apple Blossom Mall and north west along Middle Road, but I was surprised to hear it extends all the way to Stephens City.
The comments on the noise being louder at night echo my own experience and the decibel readings I have taken. Building one is particularly noisy and the equipment startup can easily be heard over a mile away.
Maybe the county should create a noise zone map similar to those used by Real Estate professionals around Oceana Naval Air Station in Virginia Beach. This would allow prospective buyers a more educated idea as to how bad the noise could be at the property they are considering.
Should the county also consider lower property tax assessments for county residents exposed to the near-constant din emanating from the Trex facility? That is certainly something else to consider.
A quieter Trex would be much appreciated, so here is looking forward to their noise abatement efforts.
Every decibel of noise reduction helps!
Richard Good is a resident of Frederick County.
