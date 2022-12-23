Romans 12:10: "Be kindly affectionate to one another with brotherly love, in honor giving preference to one another."
Decorating the Christmas tree, shopping, baking, and family get togethers are here. Under the Christmas tree vociferous children are opening Christmas gifts with joyful tears and laughter. The parents/guardians are trying to maintain order while gathering the shredded wrapping paper.
However, we manifest the true meaning of Christmas through our heart and emotions, exuding benevolence and altruistic values, e.g., hugs, thanks, praise, and encouragement to family and friends. As Khalil Gibran's quote succinctly resonates: "You give but little when you give of your possessions. It is when you give of yourself that you truly give."
Within the commonwealth of Virginia, there are vehement rivalries (University of Virginia/Virginia Tech Tech). Taking a back seat in the competitive arena, however, is the love, respect, honor, harmony and support one university shares with another during a tragedy. After the demise of 32 students/staff at Virginia Tech on April 16, 2007, universities and countries worldwide had candlelight vigils, "signs" of love, scintillating school colors that illuminated the night sky, and copious prayers. Virginia Tech and countless nations reciprocated the unfortunate loss of three students and wounding of two others at the University of Virginia on Nov. 13, 2022, with candlelight vigils, posters, helmet ribbon stickers, T-shirts (Hokies for Hoos), prayers, etc. Our thoughts and prayers permeate to UVA, and family and friends of the three wonderful youth that senselessly perished ... Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis, Jr, and D'Sean Perry.
Our prayers have been answered as survivors Marlee Morgan was released from the hospital on Nov. 16, and Michael Hollins has responded auspiciously after two surgeries.
We are united with faith, hope and candles of love, and should ruminate/absorb Leo Tolstoy words: “Just as one candle lights another and can light thousands of other candles, so one heart illuminates another heart and can illuminate thousands of other hearts.”
During Christmas there are unoccupied dining chairs as family and friends have perished due to natural causes and unforeseen circumstances (RIP beloved Paige Williams); men, women and children are decimated due to heinous acts; and courageous military, police, medical and fire/rescue members have departed saving lives and our country! We have indelible memories of our beloved and can always reach them through prayer. As Helen Keller eloquently articulates: "The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or touched — they must be felt with the heart."
"My Wish for This Christmas" by Jamie Cirello encapsulates this chronicle:
"To some, Christmas is not the same because a loved one passed away,
And the grief is overwhelming each and every day.
We will always remember their name and never forget their faces,
And as long as we keep them in our hearts, they can never be erased.
This [holiday season], my wish is for everyone who is feeling a little blue
To find some peace and comfort with everything you do.
Christmas isn't just a season; it's a feeling, and the magic never ends.
One of its greatest gifts is to cherish family and friends.
Merry Christmas to our special angels above."
Merry Christmas to you. I send you all my love!
Doug Strosnider is a resident of Winchester.
