On Saturday, August 8th, the [29th House District Legislative District Republican Committee] held a firehouse primary to nominate a candidate for the open 29th District seat in the House of Delegates. These kinds of mass canvassing events are not uncommon in Virginia when an elected official leaves office, as was the case here.
Virginia does not require voters to register with their preferred parties.
As an elections officer, I have seen people vote cross-party in primaries, as they may only request one party’s ballot. However, in the past decade, Virginia Republicans have been pushing so-called Statements of Intent, requiring the voter to support GOP candidates for the next five years or they will lose their membership to the party.
Legally, these statements are non-binding and effectively worthless, as they are not attested or sworn to by the signer. According to Alan Morrison (before whom I signed this “pledge”), they do it to “keep Democrats from infiltrating the primary and messing things up.”
I have signed one similar for a GOP primary before, as it is my right to be able to attend any public primary, whether run by the Board of Elections or not.
I was a bit surprised by this sign at the doors of Millwood Station, reading, “You will be required to sign a statement renouncing the Democrat Party AND its candidates and affirming that you are in accord with the principles of the Republican Party and that you support the Republican nominees in the upcoming general election.”
However, the last section was rather chilling to read: “The Republican Party will welcome all former Democrat voters and acknowledge their renunciation of the Democrat Party by publishing their names in an Advertisement in The Winchester Star.”
Wait a minute…
Ignoring the fact that these statements aren’t actually worth the paper they were printed upon, what is the real purpose of printing these names? Is it to display newly converted members to the GOP? More like intimidation. Would this be one of the “principles of the Republican Party”?
Making loyalty pledges mandatory comes off as authoritarian and fascististic.
The modern conservative platform seeks less intervention into private lives, so mandating party loyalty is anathema to their hands-off ideology.
Fascism, by definition, is a far-right, ultra-nationalist movement that values the suppression of opposition. Are the candidates being offered by the [29th House District Legislative District Republican Committee] so politically infirm that they cannot handle votes from the opposition?
These anti-democratic “loyalty oaths” are merely intimidation tactics, meant to chill any opposition to their own party.
I will make a public renunciation to be published in the paper. I renounce any attempt to prevent participation in the democratic process. I renounce the unattested and unsworn statement I signed. I formally renounce the Frederick County Republican Committee and the Republican Party of Virginia.
When you back a party or a candidate, demand better behavior than this.
(14) comments
Little militant socialist soldier doing his duty to hurt the Republican party!
"Fascism, by definition, is a far-right, ultra-nationalist movement that values the suppression of opposition."
"Far right"?
Fascism is being displayed across America, through the violent actions of the LEFTIST organizations known as Antifa and Black Lives Matter. From Democrat-held cities, to surrounding suburbs, and into public roads and highways, these terrorists are not only inciting violence, they are involved in violence.
These far-LEFT terrorists have targeted Conservatives, police, government leaders, business owners, and anyone else trying to lead a normal America life. They destroy, they terrorize, and they make demands.
The oppression is from the LEFT. The violence is from the LEFT.
@Whistle - Yeah, but Bry "defined" it as right wing, so therefore it simply can't be done by Lefties. Their fascism is called "inclusion and diversity", don'tchaknow? [lol]
Doc, "inclusion and diversity" except for that part where they use fascism as a tactic, but accuse the right wing of their hate.
Oh, and then there's that other part of "inclusion and diversity" where they hate and target whites, especially white males -- that supremacist view that doesn't include them because THEY ARE SPECIAL.
"republican principles"? Trump and his cultists pushed any remnants down the sewer long ago
Bryan will likely call me a coward for not using my real name. However, we live in a time in which there is real danger to conservatives that use their real names. Once identified, a conservative risks having rocks thrown through their windows, their children being harassed and their home being set on fire. MAGA hat wearing conservatives are routinely violently attacked by Democrats. Today's liberals are a violent bunch. Democrats have a history of violence.
So should I have printed this under an assumed name for my own protection?
A previous Bryan L. Nuri comment on this site - "Because integrity and honesty are virtues no matter which side of the aisle you decide to sit on."
LOL!
Why were you, a rabid Democrat, voting in a Republican primary? For purposes of sabotage. You are exactly the kind of unethical individual that the Republicans are seeking to expose.
Bernie, you are correct.
The fact that Bryan L. Nuri is an Elections Officer and then behaves untruthfully, and unethically, THROUGH HIS OWN ADMISSION, calls into question his ethics as an Officer of our elections.
Maybe I should use an assumed name to post controversial comments in public forums to avoid incrimination? Is "Whistle Dixie" your family name?
Yep. Never fails to amaze how the Leftists use the same tactics they claim to hate when others do it. Also, I like his attempt to "define" fascism, i.e. it's right wing so no Lefties can EVER be fascists, despite what our eyes and ears are showing us on a daily basis... [rolleyes]
I'll bet that's not even his real name.[rolleyes]
Considering that I quoted the actual definition of fascism, agreed upon by every political scholar...except you, of course.
