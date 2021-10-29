GAYLE FERREIRA
In this age of defunding the police, government overreach, riots, social unrest, looting of small businesses with no consequences, gun ownership is soaring. The Virginia Senate approved legislation in January 2021 that would allow authorities to take guns away from people deemed dangerous to themselves or others via the “red flag” gun laws. This law places restrictions on lawful gun owners who have never committed a crime and would only leave law-abiding citizens defenseless against a shooter. Despite fierce opposition, this is yet another example of government overreach that infringes our 2nd Amendment rights.
Josh Ludwig and Warren W. Gosnell are running for the Board of Supervisors in Frederick County on Nov. 2. Gosnell claims he is a pragmatic conservative. But would a pragmatic conservative support enforcement of the Red Flag Law in Frederick County, a 2nd Amendment Sanctuary? He was employed in Frederick County Sheriff Office when the Frederick County Board of Supervisors in 2019 unanimously passed a resolution opposing any laws that would infringe on Second Amendment rights to keep and bear arms. Can Gosnell remain free of any outside influence from the Sheriff’s Office when it comes to serving on the board? I don’t think so and neither does Josh Ludwig.
Josh Ludwig, a true conservative, would push back and speak out against the Red Flag law.
Gosnell didn’t and defended implementation of the law in a Frederick County case. But following the rules exposed the flaws in the Red Flag law – only allegations were made against the accused and charges were never brought forward. The judge immediately overturned the case. Instead, the accused’s rights were infringed, which could result in legal action by the accused. The bedrock of America’s legal system is all citizens’ guarantee to “due process” before the government infringes on any of their legal rights. Red flag laws simply trample due process.
Is not pushing back against this abuse of power, for example, the Red Flag Law, the actions of a pragmatic conservative? Again, Josh Ludwig, a true conservative and Constitutionalist, doesn’t think so, and neither do I. Josh is the strongest conservative BOS candidate who is a true 2nd Amendment defender and stands for our liberties. He has my vote for the Board of Supervisors in Shawnee District, and if you are a true Patriot, he should have yours too.
Gayle Ferreira is a resident of Stephens City.
