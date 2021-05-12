What do you want in your supervisor? Truth and transparency or falsity and flip flop?
Dave Stegmaier may be a nice person, but we have significant policy differences.
What do you want on policy in Frederick County? Do you want a supervisor who supports higher taxes and more spending or lower taxes? Do you want a plan to address the county population growth or no plan to address growth except to raise taxes? Do you want a supervisor who will research issues or just follow what staff recommends?
Josh Ludwig is running in a Republican primary to replace Dave Stegmaier. Ludwig is a rocket scientist who is both analytical and has compassion for people. His father is a police officer and many in his family are fire and rescue personnel. Stegmaier’s comments saying that Ludwig does not support first responders is a FALSE statement. Ludwig has been pro active in talking to his neighbors in Shawnee to get their input on what concerns them.
Josh Ludwig opposes tax increases, will fight for budget transparency which is sorely lacking in our schools, supports all first responders, and is against taxpayer money for Deep Equity. See more on Facebook at Friends of Josh Ludwig or www.josheludwig.com
Dave Stegmaier cast the deciding vote to raise property taxes by 8.5% and to increase the meals tax by 2%. He has opposed forcing the schools to release a line-item budget even though that amount is more than $100 million of YOUR taxpayer money. Stegmaier voted against categorical funding which would have forced accountability in school spending. Stegmaier voted against funding for volunteer firefighters while saying he supports firemen. Stegmaier says he is a conservative, but votes like a liberal for higher taxes, less transparency, and no plans to address the growth in the county. Stegmaier’s policy positions are very similar to the Democratic nominee for supervisor.
On a $20-plus million radio system, he opposes an effort to save more than $6 million. I have advocated for a revamped proposal to get a top-quality system at a lower price. On a policy discussion, Stegmaier said I had “utter disrespect for all those conscientious fire and rescue officers” because I have a different policy view. Since when is trying to buy a top-rated system and potentially saving more than $6 million of taxpayer money disrespectful? In a time of tight budgets, that same money could buy school buses, open a park, or be refunded to the taxpayer.
If you are a Republican who wants fiscal responsibility, vote for Josh Ludwig this Saturday, May 15, 2021, at the Millwood Station Banquet Hall, 250 Costello Drive, Winchester, between 10 a.m.to 2 p.m.
Blaine Dunn represents the Red Bud District on the Frederick County Board of Supervisors.
