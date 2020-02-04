Super Bowl LIV between Kansas City and San Francisco was a great mind game, but the commercials seemed to have a mind game for consumers this year as well. While there were many commercials that played toward emotion, the main marketing strategy that I saw was influencer marketing. Are you familiar with this? This particular type of marketing utilizes key athletes, actors, actresses, and social media influencers to help promote a company’s intended product or service.
There were several companies that utilized this tactic in order to help promote their product or service. Some companies like Michelob Ultra implemented this strategy perfectly by using trending celebrities like Jimmy Falon, John Cena, Usain Bolt, and Kerri Walsh Jennings. Why use these individuals for this commercial? The commercial showed how Jimmy Falon would work out with John Cena, Usain Bolt, and Kerri Walsh Jennings but then would enjoy a beer at the end. The company used these individuals because they are easily recognizable to society today and helps promote the overall brand.
Do you remember watching the show “Kenan & Kel?” T-Mobile used the ever-popular Anthony Anderson to help promote their telephone company. The ad consisted of Anderson calling his mom to chat with her about switching their service provider. It allowed the audience to connect with a nationally known comedian while also helping promote the 5G value of T-Mobile phones. I would suspect the company used Anderson because he is a hilarious comedian that is trendy and is famous on many social media platforms. It enabled them to connect to their audience using an influencer that they may not have directly marketed to through their mainstream marketing outlets. Heck, even some TikTok influencers made their debut.
There was another widely known company that promoted their group feature from their social media platform; can you guess what it is? Facebook! This renowned platform utilized the influencer marketing tactic to help promote different types of Facebook groups that you can create and/or join on their platform. The massive company used famous actor Sylvester Stallone and comedian Chris Rock to portray their participation in a Rocky Balboa Going the Distance Facebook group. This commercial allowed you to connect with both the comedian and the actor to feel a certain way towards Facebook groups.
I feel that this year’s Super Bowl commercials were very diverse. There were many different styles of commercials that played to your emotions, your senses, and your mind. However, for me, the ones that caught my attention the most were those that had an influencer in them that I was able to connect with. It got me more interested in the commercial and made me more curious about the product and/or service. What did you think about the Super Bowl commercials this year? What marketing strategies and tactics did you see advertisers use?
All I am saying is, look at how company’s market, they can be sneaky with their influencers!
The stand-out winner was our potus demonstrating proper respect for our national anthem by flailing about, talking, and errr "conducting." I sure hope those "kneelers" learned their lesson!!
Trump lives in your head. It's hilarious that you are so easily triggered by him.
I watch the superbowl for football not ads. Actually mute tv on commercials. Halftime, with zero volume was promoting sex and was disgusting. Actually turned it off. Overall FOOTBALL is the superbowl. Why not take some of ad money and help communities in need.
Jeremy, you wrote a very interesting and kind review of Super Bowl ads. My take was that most were tasteless, crass and another sign (like halftime) of a society gone mad. They sold me a ticket to turn off my TV.
The Jeep commercial with Bill Murray was the truly only good one this year.
I think the Mt. Dew Zero ad with Brian Cranston spoofing "The Shining" was my favorite. The Bill Murray "Groundhog Day" spoof was good too. Also thought the Rocket Mortgage ad with Jason Mamoa becoming a balding, skinny weakling was pretty funny.
