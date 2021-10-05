I have always voted in person on Election Day, but last year I voted early. The process for voting was the same as it has always been: I was required to show my identification to an election official, who compared my photo ID with the registration records. After determining that I was eligible to vote, I was allowed to operate an official voting machine, which provided a ballot to complete, plus an opportunity to check my ballot for accuracy before recording my vote. I have confidence in the election process that I was subjected to because I was identified as the person registered and eligible to vote, and the machine recorded the date that I voted.
I have zero confidence in a mail-in voting process that doesn't check to see if a voter is alive, or dead, or is living at the address on file, or if the voter is eligible to request an absentee ballot. I have zero confidence in a process that doesn't require an ID. I have zero confidence in a process that does not have a way to verify that a ballot was received on time.
Mail-in voting requirements, and rules for the 2020 Presidential election, were totally inadequate in many ways: Election officials were overwhelmed by the massive volumes of mail-in ballots. Voting procedures were changed at the last minute by judges, and unelected state and local officials, instead of by the state legislatures, as the Constitution requires. Observation limitations in swing states presented many opportunities for fraud: "Observers" were not allowed to observe receipt of ballots, opening of ballots, review of ballots, and processing of ballots. This limitation made it impossible for observers to check signatures, dates, and comparison to registration records. The failure to closely observe effectively covered up and destroyed evidence of voter fraud.
To ensure a free and fair election, and prevent suppression of legal votes, future mail-in voting procedures will require major change. At a minimum, the mail-in voting process should require enhanced identification to determine eligibility to vote and compliance with any other state legislature instructions. Voter registration records must be purged every year to eliminate voters who are not eligible to vote: eliminate those who have died, or moved, or are felons who have lost their eligibility. Mail-in voting should be limited to the absentee ballot process whereby a ballot will not be issued unless requested, and checked for up to date registration. Require a photo ID for all mail-in ballots. A utility bill is no substitute for a valid ID. Observation rules must be changed for mail-in ballots to allow review of every ballot from receipt to recording the vote. Based on the many 2020 election problems, and irregularities associated with the blanket mail-in process, it is obvious that the overwhelming threat to free and fair elections in America is domestic, not foreign.
James T. Holland is a resident of Frederick County.
(1) comment
So much drivel... so little time.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.