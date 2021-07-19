PAUL SIKER
As a result of the highly infectious Delta variant, now estimated to be 60% more transmissible than its predecessors, U.S. COVID-19 cases are beginning to surge again in areas of the country where people remain unvaccinated. It has been widely reported that 99% of the individuals getting infected with COVID-19 are people who have shrugged off getting a vaccine.
In the face of incontrovertible evidence that the COVID-19 vaccines are the X-factor in our return to normalcy, it is concerning that people remain hesitant to get vaccinated. Much has been written about America’s political polarization, but sadly it now seems that an emerging health divide between vaccine recipients and those who have lingering doubts regarding the safety or efficacy of the vaccines may serve to further exacerbate our disunity.
Throughout my life I have tried to mitigate risks for me and my family. I grew up in an era when wearing auto seat belts was optional. But when our sons were born, seat belts became compulsory for both my wife and me. Not only were we modeling a simple safety precaution for our boys, but we also felt an innate responsibility to make sure, as parents, we were doing everything we could to help insulate them from the possibility of our own early demise.
It is ironic to me that no one hesitates to buy an auto insurance policy. Why? Because the law requires us to protect ourselves as well as others. While I’m not in favor of a law that forces people to get a vaccine, I’ve come to perceive vaccines as being much like an insurance product that offers coverage to both the recipient and the people around them— family, friends, and neighbors.
To anyone who is vaccine hesitant I make the following personal appeal — get the vaccine — get it ASAP. Do it because there are people in your life who you love, and who love you back; because the people in your life, especially children, will be lost without you; because the risk (albeit nominal) is worth the reward; because our nation has already lost over 600,000 people, many needlessly. If you need more information about the vaccine, talk to a trusted medical professional. America is resilient, but only more so when we all come together and take steps to protect ourselves and one another — our great nation relies on us all.
(4) comments
Sooner or later we'll all get immunity. You can do it the easy way or the hard way.
The vaccine is free, safe, and nearly painless. COVID can be deadly, debilitating, and long-haul. Getting your vaccine is the patriotic thing to do to protect yourself, your family, and your fellow Americans.
People who chose NOT to be vaccinated for non-medical reasons, should pay more for their insurance premiums (like smokers do) and their co-pays for treatment for COVID disease should be high, very high. Choices have. Consequences.
This is absolutely correct. Getting the vaccine is so simple now and no cost. There is no need to hesitate. This is not just about us, it is about ALL OF US!!!!!!
