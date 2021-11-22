I am a failed attempt at going vegetarian. No matter how hard I tried, the temptation of eating meat was too strong for me to fight.
At the age of 15, I decided to go vegetarian. I was only a vegetarian for eight months due to the environment around me making being a vegetarian difficult. Being only 15 years old, I still relied on my parents to buy my food. Luckily my parents were very supportive of my decision to temporarily become vegetarian, and even went out of their way to make sure I would have the proper nutrients needed.
Fruits and vegetables played a crucial part in me receiving those nutrients. What about those who do not have the proper access to affordable, quality fruits and vegetables? Fruits and vegetables are growing to become unbelievably expensive in every community across the nation.
Fruits and vegetables are considered a necessary food group and it is crucial that communities have access to affordable, safe fruits and vegetables. Since 2008, fruit and vegetable prices have gone up by 6%. Although that raise may not seem like a great increase, it impacts how often a person will purchase fruits and vegetables. This increase impacts those in lower-income households greatly.
If someone can purchase another food item with a higher quantity that is cheaper than the fruits and vegetables, nine times out of 10 the person will choose the other food choice present.
Wholesome Wave is a nonprofit organization whose main goal is to make nutrition insecurity regarding fruits and vegetables nonexistent. Their mission is to close the nutrition gap with affordable fruits and vegetables in low-income households.
This organization uses a produce prescription program, which allows healthcare providers to prescribe fruits and vegetables to patients to aid in preventing diet-related diseases.
It is super easy to get involved with this organization. On their website, wolesomewave.org, you can insert your information to receive more information on how to help your surrounding community. You can also donate to this organization straight from the website.
There is not one specific solution to making fruits and vegetables cheaper, but there are many options. An easy solution to this problem is to simply make fruits and vegetables cheaper. As food prices go up, fewer and fewer people will purchase what they believe to be non-necessary foods.
Thousands of pieces of fruits and vegetables are wasted every day. If one grocery store donated all the fruits and vegetables gone “bad” at the end of every week, thousands of people would have the adequate access to fruits and vegetables. Even you can help make fruits and vegetables more accessible to those that need it. Donating unused or unwanted food is a quick and easy way to help your surrounding community. The price of food is skyrocketing, which is putting much of the community at a disadvantage. This needs to be changed to allow one to live a healthy life.
Ashleigh Foosness is a resident of Winchester.
