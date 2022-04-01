JAMES WRIGHT
Our two-party version of democracy has become an exercise in unreasonable opposition for the purpose of getting or maintaining power.
For several years now, the Democratic Party has adopted policies to address the needs of the people.
The Republicans have closed ranks to oppose all aspects of the Democratic agenda. They expect everyone to oppose what they choose to label “socialism.”
The Biden administration has, for example, suggested a new tax plan to tax those who have the most. Despite polls that show significant voter support for these plans, the Republicans have voiced arbitrary facts and disinformation about the plan.
There was a day when the individual politician could make a decision on his own. Free from the pressure of his party, President Lyndon B. Johnson pushed civil rights in spite of strong opposition.
Many congressional giants of years past acted on their belief that a principle was right for America regardless of party.
Now however we witness the persecution of Liz Cheney for acting on her beliefs. Senate committee hearings are bipartisan theatre.
While some members sincerely questioned Judge Jackson, members of the other side made inflammatory statements — then run to social media to see if their self-serving idiocy sticks.
As citizens, we must guard against automatically buying into the closed-minded thinking of one party. We need to form our own conclusions considering the facts — using our own values and our own lie detectors.
The 2022 mid-term elections will offer an opportunity to make our own analysis of the facts and the misinformation to use the democracy we should cherish as much as the Ukrainians.
James Wright is a resident of Winchester.
