Friends of 2 For 2 are a group of volunteers to help promote and raise funds for the 2 for 2 Foundation to get both water and ice facilities for our area. The kickoff fundraiser will be attempting to set two world records on Oct. 29. Shelly Lee and Tag Grove are the co-chairs of our group, and we welcome any additional individuals to volunteer with this group.
Water and ice facilities have been on the local government’s capital improvement projects for decades but have yet to be approved to be funded by local taxes. Our goal is to help the foundation have the funding, which will come through private monies and not through raising taxes and creating local debt.
It is the friends' mission to lead the way in fundraising for the facilities and then continue to support the operational cost and educational programs and to build assets and endowment. We are the group that is here for the community by assisting in creating events and fundraisers to support donations for the building and sustainability of the facility. Many future ideas for events will come from the volunteers.
Our first kickoff fundraiser is to do something that has not been done in our area, having a 2 World Records Challenge! One challenge is the human ice cream cone and the other is the largest ice cream sandwich. This just may be your once-in-a-lifetime chance to participate in a world record that will make history and have your name plate put in the facility. By fundraising $242, you can show future generations that you were part of the group that finally, after decades of waiting, was successful in having accessible water and ice facilities become a reality.
It is our opinion and hope that everyone should join in no matter how large or small the contribution. You can either join us on Oct. 29 by coming to the Frederick County Fairgrounds to stand in the largest human ice cream cone or contribute $242 to support the largest ice cream sandwich. While we will need volunteers to help construct the ice cream sandwich, your presence is not required on the date of the challenges.
Let’s come together and smash the two world records! Be part of history and make something happen in our area that will be beneficial to everyone. You can also buy a $20 raffle ticket to either be the “only one ever” to fly over these 2 world records or to be in the cherry on top of the human ice cream cone. You will be standing with dignitaries and special guests joining us in our World Record Challenge.
We, the community, have control to have our voices heard. Now is the time for these facilities to move past the discussion stage and onto the building phase. Be a part of a community that can! Consider being a participant, volunteering, or making a donation to support this long-time request of our area. Go to facebook.com/2for2foundation or 2for2foundation.org or call 540-481-4861. Be sure to like us on Facebook and check out the website to get the latest information.
Brenda Homer is a resident of Winchester.
