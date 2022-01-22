LISA CALLANAN
On January 20 I sat for 4 hours in order to make my comments at the emergency school board meeting regarding whether to continue mask mandates for Frederick County schools, despite the recent Executive Order. We had to sit around for 1½ hours while the school board members and school administration met with legal counsel in closed session. Comments were curtailed at a certain point, so I am submitting them in an Open Forum. The school board members who voted to keep the mask mandate were Brian Hester (member at large), Michael Lake (Gainesboro), Ellen White (Redbud) and Bradley Comstock (Opequon). It passed 4-3. Remember them at re-election time.
Is it even possible to have an honest conversation about COVID anymore? The takeover of this disease by those who want power or money has made this impossible. Does anyone remember our first experience with COVID (SARS)? I’ll bet you don’t. How about H1N1 which affected more children? How about more children dying from the flu than COVID? We must let go of the irrational fear that grips us about COVID especially as it relates to healthy children and adults under the age of 65.
Senator Siobhan Dunnavant, a practicing physician who co-sponsored Senate bill 1303, recently said, “SB1303 has been used against our children and against its intent this school year to advance an agenda. SB1303 does not mandate the use of masks in school because the CDC does not mandate masks. It is time for our governing bodies, including school boards, to develop achievable ‘off-ramps’ for the COVID-19 protocols, based on sound scientific principles. The default option should always be normalcy for our children unless there is evidence or metrics to back up the protocol.”
What has the CDC been right about so far? What good have the mitigation practices they espouse done? Why is the CDC continuing to recommend that masks be worn when their own studies say they do not stop the spread of COVID?
What is all of this mask wearing and incessant rules doing to our children? Are we helping our children to be resilient, independent people who can reasonably assess relative risk, or are we raising them to be subservient and afraid of their own shadows? What kind of society will we have with children who grow up to be nervous, cowardly adults?
Dr. Sovine and the Frederick County School Board readily complied with Governor Northam’s statewide mask mandate for K-12 schools, so why would they not comply with Governor Youngkin’s’ mandate for optional masks? There should be no dual standard.
Our children have been made to shoulder the responsibility to calm the fears of current cowardly adults. It is not to protect the children but is to make them feel better and it must stop. It is our responsibility to protect our children not the other way around. Stay home if you are sick, live your life normally if you are well. Make masking a personal choice based on risk.
