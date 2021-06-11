SHAUN MOONEY
In July, members of the Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative can participate in an important board election. SVEC has proposed two rate hikes: a basic consumer charge increase and a new “demand charge” that will increase bills and reduce member’s ability to reduce their power bills. There are alternatives to rate hikes. Developing a robust broadband business to create new revenue and instituting “on-bill financing” programs for members to improve energy efficiency are two options. Cooperatives across Virginia already use these strategies. SVEC needs to adopt them as well.
Many residents in the Shenandoah Valley lack access to reliable, affordable broadband internet. It’s time to work toward a future where every resident has fast, affordable internet to the home. The benefits of broadband access include better jobs, higher property values, improved educational outcomes, attracting, and retaining businesses for the community and flexibility for working families. Employers recruit and retain workers based on access to broadband, and home-based businesses rely on fast, reliable connections. SVEC promotes a broadband project, but the project does not include hooking up homes to the network. We need to change that. Let’s start by offering the opportunity for every home within 4,000 feet of SVEC broadband lines to hookup to their service.
BARC Electric Cooperative is running fiber to homes in Bath and Rockbridge counties. BARC Connects provides fast, affordable internet, phone, and television services. Traversing mountains to reach remote locations, BARC has proven that geography is not a barrier to service. Virginia cooperatives are offering broadband at prices that range from $49-$69 dollars per month. SVEC can do the same.
SVEC, existing broadband providers and local governments can form public-private partnerships to take advantage of the broadband funding that’s available now. The alternative is to watch broadband investment dollars go to other regions of the state. Policy changes in Richmond are necessary also, allowing local partnerships to compete with legacy carriers. Members would own their network and have control over how it operates.
SVEC members are already paying for a $40 million “middle mile” fiber project across the service area. Let’s make it a “last mile” project for the direct benefit of every household that wants the service. In 1936, SVEC was chartered to bring electricity to homes and farms. In 2021, the cooperative can “work for the sustainable development of their community” by taking on the challenge of broadband.
What can you do? Vote in the SVEC director’s election this July. Every member will receive a ballot in the mail with instructions on returning it or voting online. I’m running for the director’s position to “put members first” by addressing the challenges that will improve our community. We need innovative, creative thinking to hold electric rates down, while bringing new services and investment to the community. The cooperative is well positioned to invest and advance the interests of all residents. Make your voice count by voting this July for investment in the future.
Shaun Mooney is a resident of Mount Sidney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.