To the voters of Gainesboro District, as we move closer to the Special Election on April 11 for the Gainesboro District supervisor, I want to address the importance of getting out to vote, either by early voting at the registrar's office until April 8 or at the polls on Election Day.
I hope that through the people I have spoken with and the events that Frederick-First has sponsored at many locations since January that I have conveyed to you my experience in serving our county and my desire to serve on the Board of Supervisors as your representative for the Gainesboro District.
One of the questions my opponent raised in a recent Open Forum is that there may be a conflict of interest if I am elected and the need to recuse myself from voting on matters concerning the School Board that come before the Board of Supervisors since I am employed by Frederick County Public Schools as supervisor of construction.
There have been others before me that have served on the Board of Supervisors while being employed by Frederick County Public Schools. Most recently, Shannon Trout served and before her were Thomas Malcolm and Roger Koontz. All had full voting power and were not required to recuse themselves due to conflict of interest, and neither will I. The precedence has been set, but I can assure you that I will listen and evaluate all sides of the issues before me with impartiality and render my decision to what I feel is best for all the citizens of Frederick County and the Gainesboro District. Rest assured that if I am elected, the Gainesboro District will have a voice on all decisions made by the Board of Supervisors.
Please go to our website at www.Frederick-First.com or my Facebook page, Kevin W Kenney for Gainesboro First. If you have any questions, send me an email and/or message me, and I will get back to you to answer any questions or concerns you may have on any issue including this one. Sometimes hearing the answer is better than reading the answer.
Again, make sure your voice is heard in this Special Election on April 11 and vote for the candidate you feel has the experience to keep Frederick County moving forward. I hope to meet many of you at the polls on Election Day.
Kevin Kenney is a Frederick County resident. He is running in a special election on April 11 for the Gainesboro District seat on the Frederick County Board of Supervisors.
