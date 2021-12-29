CATHERINE GIOVANNONI
“I did then what I knew how to do. Now that I know better, I do better.” — Maya Angelou
American writer Maya Angelou once explained that although she may have made mistakes in the past, as she learned more, she tried to do better. We all make mistakes, often because, like Professor Angelou, we’re acting from imperfect information. What matters, though, is that when we know better, we do better. Sometimes, that can be difficult: We feel as if changing course means admitting that we were wrong. But continuing down the wrong path never helps anyone.
In the early days of COVID-19, there was a lot we didn’t know. Scientists, medical professionals, and the public were all playing catch-up, trying to do the best we could with imperfect information. I know I spent a lot of time wiping down delivered groceries with sanitizer before we learned that the disease is mostly spread through the air. And, when the vaccines first became available, it wasn’t completely unreasonable to want to wait and see if they were safe and effective.
Now, we have much better information. We know better and so we can do better. Over 500 million Americans have been vaccinated, some nearly a year ago. So we now know the vaccines are safe. And, we now know that those who are unvaccinated are far more likely to die of covid or to develop disabling long-haul covid symptoms. Those who are vaccinated are much more likely, even if they do catch covid, to avoid hospitalization and serious side effects. Those who are vaccinated and boosted fare even better. We’ve seen news reports of one vaccine-denier after another — radio hosts Marc Bernier, Dick Farrel, Tod Tucker, and Jimmy DeYoung Sr., to name just a few — die from covid, usually full of regret for not having gotten vaccinated.
Former President Donald Trump recently reported that he received the booster and that the vaccines saved “tens of millions of lives.” Virginia’s Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin said, “I think the most important thing that Virginians can do is get the vaccine and if you’ve had the vaccine, get the booster.”
So if you chose to wait for better information before being vaccinated, or if, like many people you initially fell for bad information about covid and the vaccines, that’s nothing to be ashamed of. The only shameful thing would be to continue down the wrong path — until it’s too late and you (or a loved one) is sick or dead. Now that you know better, you can do better.
The vaccines and boosters are free and widely available. Anyone from age five to 105 is eligible. Now is a great time for everyone in your family to get their shot.
One day, as we all get vaccinated, covid will be behind us, the way that many of the diseases of my childhood, such as polio, measles, and mumps, are behind us now. Because as we know better, we do better.
Catherine Giovannoni is a resident of Lake Frederick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.