Watching our elected officials create a state of emergency to repel citizens’ attempts to voice their disagreement with all the new proposed gun laws severely weakening our collective Second Amendment rights as spelled out in our U.S. Constitution as well as our Virginia State Constitution gives me a heightened concern for the future of our Republic.
Following Saul Alinsky’s guide to take over a nation is one thing as we’ve seen evidence of his rules being employed throughout our schools, media, and leadership trends but disarming our citizenship through subtle gun legislation is a step too far. Using governmental powers to block protests against issues affecting the masses is on full display in today’s response to concerned citizens seeking to lobby their legislators in Richmond.
Declaring a state of emergency may be the governor’s right under law but it has a malodorous smell to it. Closing off streets and locking out citizens by only opening one doorway to the building for all those who are lawfully attempting to lobby their legislators on a day traditionally designated to visit their representatives in their offices is agitating the crowds, not controlling them. It’s one thing to increase police presence to stem any radical behavior by extremists but treating all other citizens like troublemakers who are simply trying to express legitimate concerns is simply treating us all like criminals.
Declaring a list of banned items the protesters may have in the prescribed controlled area coupled with funneling visitors to their legislators through a single door in the building seems to be creating a situation where citizens could become angry demonstrators. What comes next, a standoff like in Tiananmen Square in China where the state police could bring in an armored car and masses of riot-clad police to manage the angry crowds?
It appears to me that our state administration is trying to reimpose disarming gun legislation that has been tried and rejected in the recent past by creating a scene in our Capitol that can be played out across the nation to bolster implementation of laws that can be used to make hidden felons out of the millions of gun owners nationwide by enacting vague laws too numerous to understand.
All this in the face of nearly all of Virginia’s counties and towns across the state that have passed legislative statements that they won’t enforce state laws that are counter to our sate and U.S. constitutions. And then in response to that news, our attorney general stated the governor could utilize the National Guard to enforce reluctant jurisdictions. Good luck with that. That could really result in national news.
