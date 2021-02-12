This is in response to Edward Touchstone's commentary of February 10th where he is clearly outraged over the state of Virginia moving to ban the death penalty. He states that "good thinking" people would not be in favor of banning the death penalty, only a few "bleeding heart liberals" would be in favor of it. I'm happy to say that besides myself, there are many people in Virginia and in today's society in general that believe the death penalty is wrong.
His primary concern doesn't seem to be whether it's wrong or not, just that it will cost the taxpayers $38,000 per year to house a prisoner for life as opposed to executing him or her. He labels people on death row "human trash" and "lowlifes in Virginia." And yes, they committed horrible crimes and should be taken off of the streets for the rest of their lives, but I believe it's most important to consider exactly what we are doing as a society when we execute someone. Mr. Touchstone calls our criminal justice system a "joke" compared to Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, India and Indonesia. I for one am extremely grateful to live in America where one can still receive a fair trial and is still considered innocent until proven guilty. Can the same be said for many other counties in the world?
Speaking hypothetically, a man goes out and kills another man and we naturally react with shock and horror. So what do we do? We sentence him to death, we kill a man for killing a man. What does that make us? It's horrible and heinous that he killed that man, but perfectly O that we kill him? I don't think so. Killing is killing. Oh and by the way, what if he's innocent? Do we take that chance, do we declare an eye for an eye in the name of justice? I don't think so. We call ourselves a civilized society yet we'll strap someone to a table and execute them in the name of justice. Doesn't make sense to me. Do the right thing Virginia, ban the death penalty. Show the world that we truly are a civilized society.
John Carr is a resident of Winchester.
For someone who shrieks “Pro Life” so loudly, you’re so ready to murder. I would think that makes you a hypocrite or just totally ignorant of what you’re really saying. I’m going for both.
The death penalty is not murder. It is a penalty for heinous crimes that one has been found guilty of. Sad to know you can't see that through your blinders.
Murderers, rapists, and child molesters are the dregs of society and deserve a painful death. Period.
Thank you, Mr. Carr.
[thumbup]
