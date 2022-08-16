A head scratcher for most rational Americans: Why would FBI agents raid Donald Trump’s home in Mar-a-Lago? Why would 30 agents ransack and search 9 1/2 hours for records and documents that Mr. Trump, like other presidents, accumulated while serving as our president and took with him at the end of his term? Barack Obama had 30 million pages of unclassified records trucked to a National Archives and Records Administration facility in Chicago at the end of his presidency.
According to reports, Mr. Trump had been cooperating with the justice department operatives and providing all requested documents prior to the morning of Aug. 8. Why, all of a sudden, were honest efforts to provide requested information to the justice department no longer OK? What prompted the raid on Aug. 8 while Mr. Trump was in New York? Why was his safe broken into and why was his wife’s wardrobe searched and why were several hours spent combing through his private office? What was the need for such radical and unannounced FBI activity, and why now?
The Trump resistance hysteria that began in June 2015 when Mr. Trump announced his bid for the presidency from an escalator at Trump Tower never stopped. That resistance turned into hatred and defiance for those who lost power and control. Reaction from the opposition party featured crisis strategies to weaken President Trump’s policies, deny his Supreme Court Justice choices, and initiate impeachment hearings at will.
The method to the madness that I cite was inspired by Rahm Emanuel, White House chief of staff under the Obama administration, ie., “you never let a crisis go to waste.” That little tidbit of wisdom was likely a chapter heading for the progressive playbook. In fact, it’s the same banana republic bull that has inspired left wing advocates to follow their dreams for power and control in America. I call it crisis fraud. Doesn’t matter whether the crisis is real or fabricated, and proof of that is obvious from hearings during the Trump administration.
Think back to the Kavanaugh hearings of September 2018 with false charges of sexual assault, the Mueller hearings of July 2019 with charges of Russian collusion, and the Ukraine hearings of November 2019 with charges of abuse of power and obstructing Congress. A common takeaway for each of those hearings is the word "hoax!" Mr. Kavanaugh is now a Supreme Court justice; Mr. Trump was cleared on Russian collusion charges; and charges of abuse of power and obstructing Congress stopped in the Senate.
In each case, progressives created crisis fraud with phony charges in order to gain power and control. In each case, the rule of law confirmed the phony allegations and ruled in Mr. Trumps favor.
Americans are disgusted with a biased justice system that turns a blind eye to the blatant lawlessness of Hillary Clinton and Hunter Biden while charges are contrived, arbitrated and weaponized for others. The events so far at Mar-a-Lago seem to be another attempt at crisis fraud for power and control to deny Mr. Trump another run. A method to the madness indeed! I think so.
Leroy Donald is a resident of Stephens City.
