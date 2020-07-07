SLOAN ROGERS
Many previous editorials have urged citizens to wear masks in order to protect others, but seemingly to no avail, so I feel compelled to take one more hack at it.
What if we had more reciprocity!
Me for you, and you for me.
And what if we had more compassion for our neighbors and friends, like my mask protects you and your masks protect me!
Just yesterday, I received a message from a life-long friend who asked, “Do you think the same people who are not wearing masks are the same ones who didn’t at first wear a helmet or a seat belt?” “In part”, I answered, followed by an instant flashback which made me recall my research about the risk factors in wearing and not wearing a seat belt. I was on the fence then, but decided to err on the side of caution where the odds were greater for my survival.
If I had been a biker or into activities that required a helmet — no questions asked, don the helmet — protection was a given. There didn’t seem to be any risk in wearing a helmet. AND so it is with a mask.
But I take that a step further. In wearing a mask, we know it can’t hurt us — it may not even be the ultimate protection — however, it will protect others. Wouldn’t the sight of a mask on nearby folks make you feel warm and fuzzy, that you are protected from the ravages of coronavirus. If not one hundred percent, how about a lesser percentage. It is a given that a resurgence could be minimized if not eradicated by a little more compassion.
A recent report shared by a community health department stated that two hair stylists who tested positive to COVID-19 interacted with 146 clients and co-workers, but masks were worn by all, and no further cases evolved.
My final point: Remember when stores had the “No shirt, no shoes, no service” policy? People who didn’t comply didn’t shoot the employees when told to leave the store. So why not now!!! Each business establishment could issue a directive, “Masks are required for shopping AND at checkout. This point gives the establishment power to help protect.
Reciprocity creates a mutually beneficial playing field AND Compassion creates a mutually enticing environment.
Mask up, for great rewards!
Sloan Rogers is a resident of Winchester
Let me point out some flaws in this childish mask up movement. First of course, you wear a mask to avoid spreading germs if you are sick, not if you are well. Now lets move on to the negative. Masks limit physical exertion by depriving you of oxygen. You are re-breathing your own CO2. Second, they limit social intercourse. It is more difficult to talk and they hide facial expressions. Masks isolate us from each other. And finally, we all need to keep our immune systems working well. Trying to protect ourselves from germs, makes us more susceptible to illness, not less. You cannot prevent the flu from spreading through the entire population over time. Covid-19 is a virus as well, and eventually all will be exposed. The new numbers suggests a survival rate approaching 99.8%. We need to realize what we are losing from these needless and useless fears. Smile and go mask free to rebuild our society.
Sparky's "childish" ignorance, or worse, spreading lies, is really almost criminal. He ignores the fact that you can have the virus but display no symptoms (Sparky, that means that you can be sick but think you are well, and spread it). That you recognize we wear masks to avoid spreading germs is nice, but they do not deprive you of oxygen....that has been debunked by doctors wearing masks and displaying their oxygen levels. And you display your shallowness about "social intercourse"--of course we can adapt to them. We have some natural immunities to flu. We are not immune to this, and while we are learning more as time goes by, there is much uncertainty. The survival rate is in no way 99.8 percent. "Smile and go mask free" and we'll end up like TX, FL, and AZ who are to the point of almost having to turn away patients need ICU care.
This makes so much sense, but since "compassion" now translates into "politically correct"....well
