As the fall school year approaches, the Health and Safety Committee of Frederick County Public schools is preparing to present its recommendations to the Frederick County School Board on August 17th as to whether masks will be required for students and staff. I urge parents to contact the school administration and their school board members to request that masks should be optional.
First, incessant messaging from bureaucrats and the media that we were all at equal risk of severe illness or death if infected has caused an irrational fear in some. We now know that there is a difference in risk between the old and the young. Latest CDC estimates show a survival rate for those 0-17 is 99.998%, ages 18-49 is 99.95%, ages 50-64 is 99.4%, ages 65+ is 91%. Most elderly and at-risk people have been vaccinated. Those who choose not to vaccinate accept the risk to themselves. Those who have been previously infected have some degree of immunity.
Secondly how effective are the masks being worn in the schools? The Center for Evidence Based Medicine found that cloth and surgical masks are ineffective. “Masks are only effective so long as they are dry,” said Professor Yvonne Cossart of the Department of Infectious Diseases at the University of Sydney.” As soon as they become saturated with the moisture in your breath, they stop doing their job.” The European Journal of Medical Research (EJMR) found upon their critical review of the available literature, only weak evidence for face masks preventing the spread of a viral infection and found that it grants no protection for the user from being infected. The EJMR also states that it is essential to wear the mask correctly. It must fit airtight to the skin, otherwise its effect is lost. The outside of the mask should not be touched. Surgical masks should be used only once. If masks are not exchanged regularly (or washed properly when made of cloth), pathogens can accumulate in the mask which increases the risk of spreading the pathogen. How often do you think any of this actually happens with school aged children?
Thirdly, what are the risks of wearing masks for hours each day? The Journal of the American Medical Association Pediatric section in June 2021 cites “a German study of 26,000 children, which found that impairments caused by wearing the mask were reported by 68% of the parents. These included irritability (60%), headache (53%), difficulty concentrating (50%), less (49%), reluctance to go to school/kindergarten (44%), malaise (42%) impaired learning (38%) and drowsiness or fatigue (37%).”
What about the effects on children’s natural immune processes? A child unexposed to nature has little defense against a minor illness. In the future children might be at the mercy of normally benign opportunistic infections with a now weakened immune system.
What about youth who are vaccinated? Here is hoping that the evidence and common sense will prevail. No or optional masks this fall Frederick County!
Lisa Callanan is a registered nurse and Winchester resident.
(10) comments
It’s quite concerning when so called trained medical personnel have such misinformed opinions. We must do all we can to protect our kids and to have our schools open this fall. No one likes wearing a mask. I hate it. I’m vaccinated and wear it because it protects me as well as the unvaccinated. This includes our kids under 12 who cannot be vaccinated. It’s not about freedom, it’s about containing a variant that is quite contagious. I wonder how the personal freedom folks would have felt during WWII when the people on the home front were told to make sacrifices for the war effort. Right now, we are in a war against a contagious disease which as claimed more lives than those soldiers killed during WWII. If you haven’t been vaccinated get one. If you’re vaccinated or unvaccinated, please mask up when in public indoor spaces. This includes our schools. It has nothing to do with personal freedom or your politics. It has everything to do with a contagious disease.
Lisa Callanan... just another health professional presenting verifiable stats and sound logic re: the mask stupidity. Cue the Prog-Left hyperbolic hysteria and fear!
So weird how ANY scientist, doctor, or nurse who dares to question ANY aspect of how this is being handled is ignored by the Chinese funded MSM and shown nothing but derision by the Prog-Left. An independent minded person might be just a little curious as to why that is. I guess when you have "The Truth", you have no need to entertain heretical thinking, amiright?
No.
We should be doing everything we can to keep schools open this year. That means masks for students and staff. Quit acting as if wearing a mask is some big burden.
@Catherine - Spent a lot of time in the schools last year, did you? Worked with students who you couldn't understand or couldn't understand you because of... the mask? Did a lot of physical activity with... the mask? Taught and maintained exact distance guidelines with a room full of 10 year olds? Yeah, didn't think so. Your experience in that setting is... how much again?
Lisa needs to catch up on the new numbers for kids. 75,000 kids are sick. In Louisiana there’s a 3 week old baby fighting for its life. 3 weeks!!
I believe Lisa is coming from her personal prejudice or politics and not science.
Masks and vaccinations should be mandated for everyone until the pandemic is safely behind us. Politicians who pander to the notion that disregard to the health of the community is OK should be voted out in November.
Last week Sixty Minutes reported on the death of a 53 year old long distance runner, who succumbed to Covid after 4 weeks in ICU. His hospital bill was over 4 million dollars.
Who is gonna pay for all this expense medical care? Media consultant Dr. John Torres noted that nearly 10% of the population at large has had Covid, while only one in 1300 vaccinated citizens have been re-infected-- although this may change with mutant variants. We've lost more Americans than all the combat deaths since the Civil War. Until we get a better grip on the crisis it's not too great a sacrifice to ask everyone, including children, to wear a mask. I wore a mask every day for over 30 years of operating room practice at Winchester Medical Center. That's a small sacrifice if it keeps someone alive or spares our community millions in medical costs. Wear your mask. You get used to it!
Unfortunately, Mr. Hagansan, there are many categories that fit this scenario. Smokers for example or those who stuff themselves with sugar and develop diabetes. Diabetes could be considered another pandemic.
These patients are expensive. I don’t know how to handle or change the situation. Cancer patients need very expensive medications. A friend of mine has RA. The co-pay for a medication she needed was higher than her social security check.
Where do we draw the line. We can pontificate all we want until we have need of that medical care or expensive medications. We’ll look at it differently then when our life is on the line.
Insurance should be there for us in the catastrophic. That’s why we have it.
