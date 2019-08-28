Do you still regularly think about the horrific murders which were perpetrated in El Paso and in Dayton less than 24 hours apart? Or have you already put those tragedies in your rear-view mirror?
Those killings occurred more than 3 weeks ago, and there has been a lot happening since then. Yes, these killings are awful, but that’s just the way things have become in this country. I hate it, and there will most likely be another slaughter somewhere before long. But what can I do? There doesn’t seem to be anything that anyone can do ...
Wait! Stop right there. Do NOT accept these mass killings as inevitable. If you refuse to accept them as part of any “new normal,” then that is your first step away from feeling helpless.
The next step is to become part of the resistance. After the slaughter at Sandy Hook Elementary School, many people felt, “NOW the politicians will finally do something. These were innocent little children that were killed.” But no ...
But when 17 students were gunned down at the high school in Parkland, FL, a group of the surviving students refused to accept the killings as inevitable or any part of “normal”. Their passion and persistence led the Florida legislature to enact some basic gun-safety measures.
It has been 12 years since the killing of 32 students and staff at Virginia Tech. If we in Virginia give in to the idea that nothing can be done to stop killers from spraying bullets in schools, where will the next mass killing take place? Will it be in some far-off part of Virginia, with the victims all being people that we do not know? Or might it be at a school in Frederick County or in Winchester or in Clarke County?
Is it true that every parent, on some level, worries about their child’s safety every time they send him/her off to school?
Let’s be clear: No one’s guns have to be taken in order to significantly improve gun safety in Virginia. If some small step to enhance gun safety were taken, and one life was saved as a result, wouldn’t that be worthwhile?
The good news: Significant bipartisan majorities support basic gun-safety measures. An example — 84-90 percent support universal background checks for gun purchasers and 78 percent would like to see a three-day waiting period for gun purchases.;
The bad news: Republican legislators prevented every gun safety measure which was introduced this year from even being brought up for a full vote. And, when Gov. Northam called a special session to consider some basic gun-safety proposals, the ENTIRE group of elected Republicans voted to adjourn, rather than voting on any proposal.
Del. Collins, Del. LaRock, and Sen. Vogel each voted with their party, thereby choosing to NOT represent their constituents.
But there IS more good news: Irina Khanin, Mavis Taintor, Wendy Gooditis, and Ronnie Ross WILL listen. Ms. Gooditis has already demonstrated this in her first term as delegate.
Irina Khanin, Mavis Taintor, and Ronnie Ross are well-qualified, and they are eager to serve all the citizens of Winchester and Frederick County. Vote for all on Nov. 5. Let’s get the “dead wood” cleared out.
(3) comments
We already have background checks, enforce them. All univetsal checks will chage is a gun registry which is first step toward confiscation. Wait 3 days? Do you really think someone who eants to commit mass killings is going to change their mind. They will have 2 options. Wait or go to corner in certain areas and acquire a firearm illegally. Thes peopke are mentally ill and will not be deterred by new laws. Red flag law is concerning until regulations are proposed. Whos idea of being a red flag recipient are we going to use. This is something that can be abused real easy. I still think about mass shootings. What about eliminating soft targets, and make sure training is mandatory. Supposedly all teachers have already passed lengthy background check. You can have safe in room actived ny identification insted of number code that students can figure out. Whonever chooses to be a responsible gun owner or armed in safe zones need safety and traing, not just once but continous traing and safety classes. Even teachers slip through with background checks, does that mean no more teachers? No. Thete needs to ve bipartisan resolve. Getting rid of rebublicans which undetstand concerns of public instead of knee jerk reaction will not solve anything. Look at Chicago a state with most stringent laws have mass shootings every week but no one wants to talk about how these laws obviousky dont work
Unfortunately, I don't think these measures you mention would actually work. There are already background checks in Virginia (and in other places). There are already limits of varying sorts. If you will notice the news reports, in almost all these cases, you will find the phrase "the guns were purchased legally." Outside of the mass killings, which as horrible events do garner nationwide news coverage, there is a daily slaughter around the country, particularly in large cities, most of which already have draconian gun laws. So, it appears to me that more gun laws are not the answer. Neither is confiscation, which is both unconstitutional and unrealistic. What is the answer? I can't say as I know.
"No one’s guns have to be taken in order to significantly improve gun safety in Virginia." Exactly
