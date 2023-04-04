I am writing to express my wholehearted endorsement of Sheriff Lenny Millholland, the current sheriff of Frederick County. In his time in office, Sheriff Millholland has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to the people of Frederick County and to the principles of public service.
What sets Sheriff Millholland apart from other government officials is his independence. Running as an independent, he has demonstrated that he is not beholden to any political party or special interest group. He is committed to serving the entire public, not just a particular constituency.
This commitment to independence is especially important in today's political climate, where partisanship and divisiveness often overshadow the needs and interests of the public. Sheriff Millholland's willingness to stand apart from the partisan fray and focus on the needs of his constituents is a beacon to other government officials, who must hold the trust of the entire public.
In addition to his independence, Sheriff Millholland has shown an exceptional dedication to his job. He has worked tirelessly to improve public safety in Frederick County and to ensure that the Sheriff's Office is responsive to the needs of the community. He has implemented innovative programs to prevent crime and to assist victims of crime, and he has been a staunch advocate for the rights of all residents of Frederick County.
It is my belief that Sheriff Millholland has demonstrated the kind of leadership that we need in our government officials today. He is committed to public service, he is dedicated to the people of Frederick County, and he is independent and principled. I am proud to endorse him and urge you to support him in the upcoming election.
Mike Diaz is the mayor of Stephens City.
