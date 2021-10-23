LEROY DONALD
As a plague of woke politics from Washington’s political swamp continues to infest nearby Northern Virginia, the last thing we need is a woke Governor seemingly anxious to stoke the fires of division. Virginia needs a governor who will reject the wokeness lunacy in favor of policies that protect personal freedoms, parental rights, family values and a sustainable government of, by, and for the people as you would expect in America.
With each new waking day, there seems to be some outlandish new progressive game plan to diminish personal freedoms and safety in favor of authoritarianism, critical race theory, defunding the police, the proper use of pronouns, personal equity, diversity, higher taxes and other half-baked theories that encroach on personal freedoms and equal opportunity.
Based on debates between Glenn Youngkin and Terry McAuliffe — party opposites who are running for Virginia’s Governorship — the latter stands ready, it seems, to support some or all of the woke policies that favor radical concepts which open the door to socialism and ignore time-tested political decisions and economic norms that have always worked in Virginia.
Mr. McAuliffe made his authoritarian leanings very clear during his second debate with Mr. Youngkin on Sept. 28th when he suggested that parents should have no say in what their children are being taught in school: “I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach.”
Pursuant to heated discussions between parents and school board members in Loudoun county, and requests from the Teachers Union, U.S Attorney General Merrick Garland, directed the FBI to support school board members and Teacher’s Unions by investigating parents who make threats during meetings.
Mr. McAuliffe touts endorsements from left-wing groups that want to defund the police and abolish prisons, and accepts endorsements from pro-abortion groups that back defunding the police. He did not attend the Virginia Police Benevolent Association’s meeting even though the murder rate in Virginia went up by 43% during his prior term as Governor. Based on that record, it’s clear to me that Mr. McAuliffe would further divide our state if elected.
Unlike Terry McAuliffe, who was born and raised in Syracuse, N.Y., Mr Youngkin is a homegrown Virginian who grew up in Richmond and Virginia Beach. He said he would ban critical race theory, which is not part of the state’s education curriculum. He also vows to keep communities safe and criminals off the streets.
Virginia doesn’t need a radical woke agenda that divides its citizens. In spite of Mr. McAuliffe’s statement to the contrary, parents in Virginia have every right to speak out for what they feel their children should be taught in school. Vote against progressive demands to shut up and obey. Vote for an end to the woke lunacy that portends an America that never was and should never be. Vote for Glenn Youngkin to restore Virginia to common sense policies that restore freedom and opportunity.
