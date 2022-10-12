EMILY DEANGELIS
“Ms. DeAngelis, why do I see your name around Winchester?” This comment sits with me in so many ways.
I was hesitant for only a moment to run for City Council because I believe that educators must remain politically neutral. In my classroom, I pride myself on leaving my opinions at the door as I encourage students to think critically and make their own decisions. Political neutrality is a skill that I have become adept in.
I am beyond grateful that I put my hesitations aside and put my name on the ballot for Nov. 8. Knocking doors has changed my worldview for the better. Meeting people where they are at and having the opportunity to have sincere dialogue with individuals from all backgrounds has given me a true appreciation for the history of our city and a fierce desire to hand our local government back to the people.
The concerns of our ward supersede party lines and hit at basic human rights: safety, opportunity, and quality of life. The list of streets in which speeding was a number one concern is long. The stories where cars hit houses, fences, and other parked cars are astonishing. Lack of stop signs, speed bumps and enforcement cause individuals of all ages to express concern.
With continued development and lack of affordable options, longtime Winchester residents worry that they may be forced out as our city continues to model what we see over the mountain. What about our residents on fixed incomes? Young graduates hoping to stay in the area? What opportunities are we developing for them when we build 57 apartments sandwiched between two established neighborhoods and highly trafficked streets?
A previous letter to the editor described the balanced lifestyle I try to maintain. Our city needs the same: balance. We can continue to develop while still holding space for our history. We can restore our infrastructure while creating new opportunities. We can boast safety in our city. To do so, someone needs to care, and care enough to maintain open communication with residents, to come up with solutions and act as their representative on council.
On Friday, Oct. 14, at 6 p.m. at La Quinta Inn, and Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 7 p.m. at TBones, I am having meet and greet opportunities for us to get together and discuss the direction of our city. I invite and encourage you to attend. I want to hear directly from you no matter which political side you sit on.
The countdown to Nov. 8 is on, and your vote gives you a voice in decisions that happen in our city. Know that the political neutrality that I pride myself on in my classroom will carry with me on to council. Together we can work for the betterment of our city and the future.
