Once again, I climbed the attic stairs to look for certain Christmas decorations. Every year I put on my windows the Christmas pictures made by my third-grade students at the then Kline Elementary School, which is now Frederick County Public Schools' administrative building. We had patterns and they made pictures for themselves and also for me. I add little red ribbons to the windows, also.
My students were the dearest a teacher could ever have and that is why I have kept these pictures and why I put them up every year. Thankfully, they did not burn when I had a major house fire, although my large Thanksgiving pilgrims made by little Ellen Alford were evidently destroyed. The Christmas pictures are of angels, snowmen, bells, candy canes, Christmas trees adorned with lights made with crayon dots, and reindeer. They were so inventive and made each picture their own. Some of the pictures are getting a little ragged, but it wouldn’t be Christmas without them.
I often think of Ellen and Kathy Alford, Cindi Davis, Scott Hockman, Tony Hoffman, Craig Ware, Harry Luttrell, James and Missy Beaver, Kenneth Hockin, Charmayne Moler, and Shannon Laign to name a few, and sweet Jesse Mathias who did not survive COVID.
I came to Kline after graduating from Lynchburg College, which is now the University of Lynchburg.
Prior to that, I went to Gainesboro Elementary School and graduated from James Wood High School. The former Frederick County superintendent, the late Mr. Robert E. Aylor, a fine Southern gentleman, recruited me at Lynchburg.
My students practiced “being on their honor,” meaning they were on their honor to continue with their assignment if I had to briefly leave the room — resulting in a more peaceful room.
I loved teaching phonics, which enabled them to sound out new words.
In September 1963, I was just as new to teaching as they were to the third grade. I’m sure I made plenty of mistakes and I hope I apologized to all who deserved an apology. But if I missed anyone, please accept my sincere apology. One is never too old to learn.
Recently I saw one of my little boys and he told me that I “broke his heart because I went home for Christmas as Miss Crosen and returned in January as Mrs. Hovermale." Thanks Tony! I loved you then, dear students, and you are still in my heart, where I will keep you always. Merry Christmas to each of you and yours.
Shirley Hovermale is a resident of Cross Junction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.