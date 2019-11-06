I understand editorials are slanted, according to the owners’ views, but to start yours with a bold-faced lie in the first sentence is inexcusable.
Your claim that only 24 American troops left Syria is laughable and false. Those U.S. troops staying in Syria have been redeployed to defend oil fields, not children or innocent civilians.
What a gallant quest, oil over humanity!
You conveniently neglect to mention that Turkey, our “ally,” aided ISIS with military hardware, intelligence, logistics, and even allowed the country to be used by ISIS as a platform to launch attacks against Kurdish civilians in Kobani in Syria in 2014.
It was after the rise of ISIS, initially aided by Turkey, that President Obama sent troops as part of an international coalition to assist in the fight against ISIS. They chose to back the YPG (Peoples Protection Units) as the most cohesive military force in the area.
As in World War II where Russia was our ally, the phrase “ the enemy of my enemy is my friend” comes to mind.
The Kurdish National Council has distanced itself from its former ties to the PKK and has even dismantled defensive fortifications at the request of the U.S. government as a gesture of goodwill to Turkey.
Fat lot of good that did them as we then threw them under the bus at the request of Turkey. The winners are Russia, Iran, and Syria. Erdogan has shown up our president for what he is.
Obviously a book could be written detailing the history and geopolitics of this area, but your editorial effort to put lipstick on this pig is truly reprehensible.
