CHARLES HARBAUGH AND JEFF PENNINGTON
On behalf of Middletown’s Fourth of July Festival Committee, we would like to cordially invite the public to our Independence Day Celebration.
We have many fine events throughout July 3rd and July 4th to commemorate our independence such as the area’s only parade, sponsored by First Bank, softball tournament, 11 food vendors, 35-plus crafters, three bands including Souled Out, Bryan Stutzman, Positive Ground, a NASCAR simulator, K-9 Demonstration, skydivers, magician, bounce houses, cornhole tournament, whiskey and wine tastings, bicycle rodeo and games!
At 5 p.m. on July 4th, our annual parade steps off at Laurel Ridge Community College featuring 100-plus entries of antique tractors and cars, motorcycles, floats, marching units, dancers, and a number of local dignitaries. This year’s parade theme is a salute to service of our female veterans which will include a female veterans float.
The Grand Marshal for the 2023 Middletown July 4th Celebration Parade is Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Champion Nazeeh Johnson. Nazeeh was a key special teams’ contributor for the Chiefs on their path to winning Super Bowl LVII, where the Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles. Special Guest of the Celebration will be former Washington Running Back, Clinton Portis. Portis was a two-time Pro Bowler, Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2002 and is one of 80 Greatest Redskins in team history.
Our second president, John Adams, predicted the following about Independence Day celebrations: “I am apt to believe that it will be celebrated by succeeding generations as the great anniversary festival. It ought to be commemorated as the day of deliverance by solemn acts of devotion to God Almighty; it ought to be solemnized with pomp and parade, with shows, games, sports, guns, bells, bonfires, and illuminations from one end of this continent to the other, from this time forward forever more.”
Come celebrate with us in Middletown!
