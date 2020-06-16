I am very happy to learn that Charles Harbaugh IV will seek a third term as mayor of Middletown. I became well-acquainted with Charles during my tenure as mayor. Charles was hired as a member of our maintenance department at that time and demonstrated his willingness to do the jobs(s) assigned in a thorough and very satisfactory manner.
Charles is a native of Middletown; he knows and has interacted with many of the citizens of Middletown. During his tenure as mayor, he has many successes that can be mentioned, not the least of which is maintaining fiscal responsibility, establishing a stable and efficient office staff as well as a public works department.
He is always looking for ways to enhance the image of Middletown, including many activities that citizens of all ages can participate in and enjoy. Christmas parades, 4th of July celebrations that often include Redskins players, Easter egg hunts, reenactments, car shows on Main Street, and a yearly Farm to Table event that was one of the first in the area and benefits NW Works. These are just a few of the reasons that Middletown is on the map and in the news.
Our Veterans Memorial is one of the most beautiful in the valley and was a project that Charles and former Mayor Ray Steele undertook with a lot of devoted, hard-working volunteers.
The citizens of Middletown have been well-served with Charles Harbaugh IV. We are a growing community and need the experience and associations that have been developed over the years.
