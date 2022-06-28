On behalf of Middletown’s Fourth of July Festival Committee, we would like to cordially invite the public to our Independence Day Celebration.
We have many fine events throughout the day to commemorate our independence such as the area's only parade, sponsored by First Bank, at 5 p.m., softball tournament, 12 food vendors, 25-plus crafters, three bands including Souled Out, Bryan Stutzman, Rock Bottom Band, a NASCAR simulator, petting zoo, magician, bounce houses, corn-hole tournament, ax throwing and games.
At 5 p.m., our annual parade steps off at Lord Fairfax Community College featuring 100-plus entries of antique tractors and cars, motorcycles, floats, marching units, dancers, and a number of local dignitaries. This year’s parade theme is a celebration of the 80th anniversary of the Middletown Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department and recognition of their service.
The Grand Marshals for the 2022 Middletown July 4th Celebration Parade will be former Washington Redskins/Football Team linebacker, Ryan Kerrigan. He played college football at Purdue, where he was recognized as a unanimous all-American as a senior, and was drafted by the Washington Redskins in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft. He is the all-time NFL leader in consecutive starts by a left outside linebacker. He is also Washington's all-time leader in sacks and forced fumbles, recording 95.5 and 26 of them respectively during his 10 years with the team.
Prior to our extraordinary fireworks, sponsored by Thermo Fisher Scientific, display at dusk, we will recognize 2022 Citizen of the Year Matthew Shaffer. Please join us at 6:15 p.m. at the town park as we honor him for all of his generosity and acts of kindness he has bestowed upon Middletown and the residents of Frederick County.
Our second president, John Adams, predicted the following about Independence Day celebrations: “I am apt to believe that it will be celebrated by succeeding generations as the great anniversary festival. It ought to be commemorated as the day of deliverance by solemn acts of devotion to God Almighty; it ought to be solemnized with pomp and parade, with shows, games, sports, guns, bells, bonfires, and illuminations from one end of this continent to the other, from this time forward forever more.”
Come celebrate with us in Middletown!
Charles Harbaugh IV is the mayor of Middletown and July 4th event director. Jeffrey H. Pennington is the vice mayor of Middletown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.