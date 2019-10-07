For those who may have not met me at a high school football game, a school event at any of our schools, or around the county, my name is Mike Lake and I am seeking my third term as the Gainesboro District School Board representative.
I grew up on Little North Mountain on the family farm, with my three siblings (Carol, Linda and Ronnie) and am a product of the Frederick County Public Schools. I graduated from James Wood High School as a member of the National Honor Society and a student athlete.
Through life’s interesting twists and turns I went to work at the Central Intelligence Agency shortly after my graduation and had a successful and interesting career spanning more than 32 years. The agency provided me the opportunity to get a college education in computer science and trained me in project management; managing resources, people, and budgets spanning millions of dollars; and the opportunity to travel and live overseas.
I returned home to Frederick County in 2002 after retiring from the CIA and began serving our community as a volunteer for the Commissioner of Revenue with the Equalization Board, which was my first education to the needs and concerns of Gainesboro District where I now reside and of Frederick County.
My high school coach, Walter Barr, recruited me to return to football, this time as a freshman and later JV head coach at James Wood. Six years later, after I was able to provide a positive impact on many young athletes on and off the field, this experience propelled me to run for a vacant School Board position in Gainesboro (2011).
To this day I enjoy being called “Coach” by young men who are involved in their careers and have families of their own and when asked by any of my former players for advice or letters of recommendations, I do so with pleasure.
I am seeking a third term as the Gainesboro District rep to continue building on the knowledge and experience I have accumulated these past eight years with Dr. David Sovine, his staff, FCPS teachers, and the substantive relationships I have developed with individuals on the Board of Supervisors.
My record shows that I stand by my principles and values to vote on issues that will support excellence over mediocrity for our students. My priorities are: 1) school safety 2) CTE (Career Technical Education) and dual enrollment programs with LFCC, and 3) support the FCPS workforce with a living wage that will allow our staff to live in our beautiful Frederick County.
As the school division continues to grow along with the growth throughout Frederick County in general, there will be new challenges presented. I have the experience to meet those challenges and represent your concerns and interests, and am always willing and available to meet in person with any trsidents to address any concerns or questions.
Experience, dedication, and knowledge matters! #VoteMikeLake.
@Facebook Re-Elect Mike Lake Gainesboro School Board
