City should take SU park proposal and run
JEFF MILBURN
Dear Parks & Rec Board members:
I am speaking from a unique perspective as I have been involved in coaching with the Winchester Babe Ruth League back in the early ‘90s when there were approximately six teams — Handley baseball, Shenandoah University, the Winchester Royals when Coach Anderson was the head coach, and Winchester Post 21 baseball when I was both a player and coach when we played at Bridgeforth Field.
I wanted to reflect back on what took place on Sept. 22, 2008 at the Park & Rec Board meeting. I shared a 56-slide power-point to on my perspective about the $4.2 million Bridgeforth Field renovation project that involved all key users groups on the project committee. (Shelly Lee may have been on the board back in 2008?) Does anyone know whatever happened with the project and committee? Does anyone know how much money was raised?
The highlights of my power-point presentation were in my opinion that the city did not have the necessary funds to invest into that project due to the following projects in 2008:
— WPD officers got a much needed salary increase ($451,000) that came out of reserves.
— New Traffic Signal project ... City was responsible for $5 million of the $6.7 million project
— New Senior Center, $5 million
— $6.5 million for first stage of Water/Sewer line replacement, estimated to be a 60-year project
— Approximately $72+ million for Handley renovation
My last slide stated the following: Shenandoah University, the City of Winchester needs your help with the Bridgeforth renovation project to help rejuvenate this facility to get it back to flourishing times! SU, will you help the City of Winchester help you?
Now fast forward to Sept. 23, 2019, 11 years to the very near exact day after my presentation back in 2008. SU’s Mitch Moore makes a presentation to help renovate not only Bridgeforth Field but Rotary Field as well with an initial investment of $3.0-$3.5 million, plus give the city $300,000 for improvements for Bodie Grim and Henkle Harris fields.
Now I ask everyone, would you agree that SU has stepped up to the plate big-time with this generous offer to enhance the ball diamonds and surrounding facilities within Jim Barnett Park?
Do all Parks & Rec Board members agree the ball diamond facilities are in major need of upgrades?
Now some folks might say there will be scheduling issues, but everyone needs to remember, turf is getting installed and those fields are playable 24x7 unless it’s a downpour. So rain-outs will be reduced drastically which in turn will all but eliminate scheduling conflicts on the fields with turf.
SU is asking for management rights for two fields, Bridgeforth and Rotary, I agree 100%. Why wouldn’t SU want to management their investment?
Now, throw out ALL users groups of such facilities and the biggest questions have to be the following:
— How would the city pay for such upgrades?
— How would this affect all the residents of Winchester who are the taxpayers?
SU’s $3.0-$3.5 million initial investment is not peanuts. This is without a doubt a win-win for everyone! If this offer is not passed onto City Council with high praise, then I don’t believe the taxpayers want their taxes to go up for such upgrades.
If anyone has a better plan, please by all means speak up and tell all.
To close, SU’s financial investment into the ball diamonds and surrounding facilities is free money that is not a burden to the taxpayers. Would you all agree it all comes down to dollars and cents and what makes the most sense?
Jeff Milburn is a resident of Winchester.
