I never thought I would be running for an elected position in my lifetime. I was content with keeping my nose to the grindstone during the week and enjoying some time off on the weekend to relax with friends and family. As a conservative, I kept my head down and did not get involved in the ins and outs of local matters. When I picked my head up, I could not recognize my own country. There have been riots in the streets, a downward spiral in the economy, and people disrespecting law enforcement and the military.
I wanted to know: How did we get here? What has caused such a division in our country, and can we move forward as a country gathering around a common goal of Americanism? I believe we can.
I think our culture has changed. We no longer look to heroes like nurses, firemen and military members. We do not look to the construction worker who raises a family on a single-parent income or our teachers who put in the extra hours trying to reach that student who may be having trouble focusing on school because they have some issues at home.
Instead, we have become a society of victims who are no longer accountable for our own actions but are victims of a list of things over which we have no control. We celebrate our victimhood and divide ourselves by class, race, gender, sexual orientation, disability, or any number of issues that you have going on in your life.
We used to have and celebrate heroes such as Martin Luther King Jr., who fought for equality, not equity; Helen Keller, who despite her disabilities became an American author; or Dan Daly for being awarded Medal of Honor twice in defense of our freedoms.
Now a fringe group of folks who do not believe in American values is trying to drive the final nails in the coffin of Americanism by implementing Marxist ideas like critical race theory to further divide our nation amongst itself. They are setting policies where biological males and females can use the same restrooms, leaving children open to sexual assaults. This incident allegedly happened just over the mountain in Loudoun County and now the wolf is at our door. We can no longer keep our heads down and hope this passes by or wait another three years for a new president. We must stand up and in one voice say that we are here to foster the next generation of Americans by building a fundamental foundation of academics and Americanism rather than divisive rhetoric and a society of victims.
A house divided amongst itself cannot stand, and you cannot build a house without a great foundation.
Miles Adkins is a resident of Frederick County and candidate for the Shawnee District seat on the Frederick County School Board.
(1) comment
"Americanism"? Sounds awful close to indoctrination.
