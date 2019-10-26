Enough to elect Graber, Monk?
FRANKLIN FOGLE
“Rudeness is merely the expression of fear. People fear that they won’t get what they want.”
― Ralph Fiennes as M. Gustave in “The Grand Budapest Hotel”
So begins this opine, for as election cycles increasingly become verbal mêlées of low blows and sharp elbows, even small-town politics aren’t insulated from ill-mannered muckraking.
But before validating M. Gustave’s observation, here’s a brief memo to Frederick County taxpayers:
Unless common sense no longer prevails, the following reasons all 602 million should provide sufficient cause to elect Shawn Graber to our Board of Supervisors and Brandon Monk to our School Board.
At present, our School Board must make requests for county funds from our Board of Supervisors, but despite this system intended to curtail wasteful spending, we’ve experienced a years-long pattern of over-indulgence.
Records from the Frederick County Public Schools (FCPS) Finance Office revealed that taxpayers are currently on the hook for $124 million in unpaid school expenses and loans with some dating back to 1999. Regrettably, when repaid over 20 years at 4 percent interest, $124 million becomes $180 million.
Table 1 of the county’s Capital Improvement Plan shows FCPS requesting $290 million for new schools and renovations which would become $422 million with interest, and if added to the aforesaid $180 million, taxpayers will be responsible for $602 million.
Similar to increasing a credit-card balance while making only minimum monthly payments, FCPS will needlessly spend hundreds of millions of dollars on interest by making payments too small to ever retire those debts.
Hence the need for electing Shawn Graber to our Board of Supervisors and Brandon Monk to our School Board: One to urge supervisors to approve less, one to urge School Board members to request less.
But some who disagree engaged in mudslinging, for as M. Gustave articulated, “Rudeness is merely the expression of fear,” and they fear losing opportunities for self-enrichment.
For instance, Shawn Graber’s Back Creek District challenger, Steve Jennings, wrote a Sept. 3 Open Forum accusing Shawn of using “scare tactics and unethical behavior . . . erroneous information . . . incorrect knowledge . . . Graber’s (in a) near-permanent state of hysteria . . . modest debt is not something we should fear.”
And, in a March 22 interview with The Star, Mr. Jennings endorsed even higher FCPS spending, then criticized the desire to reduce taxes and implied that he a county teacher could receive $20,000 more yearly if our taxes increased to Loudoun County levels.
As a supervisor, Mr. Jennings would be well-positioned to vote for those increases.
That $602 million is not as Mr. Jennings inferred “modest debt,” and by rudely accusing Shawn of using “scare tactics,” Mr. Jennings expressed his own fear: The fear of not getting what he wants which, by his own account, is higher spending and taxes.
But, if 602 million reasons aren’t enough to elect Shawn Graber and Brandon Monk to county offices Nov. 5, it’s conceivable that a victorious Mr. Jennings will contentedly hand us 602 million more.
Franklin Fogle is a resident of Frederick County.
