I am impelled to revisit the war of words between Robina Rich Bouffault and the Winchester Economic Development Authority (EDA), and to relate a concern as an opinion writer at The Star. A quick perusal of the Star’s archives and the Internet reveals Ms. Bouffault as a long-standing nemesis of the EDA. It also shows her to be a defendant in a Virginia Supreme Court defamation decision (Schaecher v. Bouffault, 2015). (She was victorious in her outspokenness there, though not with the EDA.)
My apprehension relates to Douglas R. Toan’s Open Forum piece of July 31, in which he tells Ms’ Bouffault to “stay in your lane.” In this, Toan, the treasurer of the EDA, is responding to a citizen’s opinion of the Authority by saying, in so many words, “mind your own business,” or more to the point, “sit down and be silent.” (I understand Toan claimed he was articulating his own personal view, but his article was primarily clothed with his experience and 12-year position at Winchester’s EDA.)
A city official is certainly entitled to an opinion, especially an expert one on the substance, such as Toan brings. What is objectionable is any city officer telling a taxpayer, who has a complaint with which he does not agree, to “mind her own business”. It is equally improper for the city councilor and real estate broker Bill Wiley to falsely accuse the same taxpayer of defamation for reasonably raising a potential conflict of interest on his part. This is evident in light of Wiley’s apparent 11th-hour stand-in associate at the same firm (Paige Manuel), who now has a real estate listing which is the subject of the taxpayer’s complaint. Wiley may also want to consult the above Supreme Court ruling before he contemplates any defamation case.
I am but a retired lawyer, and mere Winchester exile, down in Bon Air, who writes meandering opinion pieces for papers, which sometimes lower their bar and print them. I have only one alliance-with the contributors at this editorial page and its tolerant editor. It is regrettable and unacceptable that anyone who represents the city should wish to impede any citizen’s right to freely and vigorously opine upon municipal matters, that citizen’s measure of foibles and causticity notwithstanding.
