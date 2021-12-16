DOUG STROSNIDER
To paraphrase Lemony Snicket, miracles are ubiquitous and come in many forms. If you can find true friends, if you have enough food, if you spend days doing whatever you want, and during the Christmas season you have a good time telling/thinking of stories of miracles in your life and being grateful for them!
In the early 60s, several children were throwing big rocks at empty boxes, and one detrimental missile hit an eight-year-old squarely in his head. Bleeding profusely, the child ran home in a white T-shirt transformed red. His mother and grandmother attended his wound, and he nestled in their loving arms. With the power of family, God’s love, and prayer, no additional medical attention was required. Miracles can happen in precarious and dubious situations too!
Nowadays, some are oblivious to the importance of love and prayer and take life for granted. Perusing America, one is cognizant of some divisiveness, discord, and disdain amongst citizens, and polarization with leadership. Perpetual practice of Christianity and prayer is imperative to overcome this negativity.
In a church program, a significant prayer is poignantly scribed: “Bring righteousness and goodness to all peoples. Give a heart of compassion, discernment and integrity to leaders in our country and throughout the world. Bring an end to violence, racism and a myriad of prejudice. Help us be peacemakers advocating for justice and loving our neighbors. YOUR MERCY IS GREAT.”
With the heinous act at Waukesha’s Nov. 21 Christmas parade, let’s pray for the bereaved families who lost loved ones. During that ominous tragedy, Jackson Sparks, 8, sadly succumbed to brain injuries.
On Nov. 30 at Oxford High School in Michigan, four teens — Hana St. Juliana, Madisyn Baldwin, Tate Myre, and Justin Shilling — were tragically killed.
With despondency and lamentation immersing these families, let’s inundate their hearts with empathy, compassion and love so their hurt may subside.
During Christmas and throughout the year, let’s be meticulous in protecting our children, and proactive for safety and sound educational programs.
Let’s admonish our youth against violence and destruction, and teach of God’s faith, hope, and love so tomorrow’s leaders can auspiciously contribute to our beloved country!
Over 2,000 years ago, the miracle of Jesus Christ’s birth was graciously bestowed to us by the creator!
As Jesus died for our sins, veterans have died for our freedom!
Throughout the year, let’s give praise and love to the Heavenly Father, respect our country, and appreciate what we have in life!
Advocate for peace, exude prayers and love for those less fortunate, family, friends and veterans.
Be cognizant that Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream became a reality and miracle, as “the sons of former slaves and the sons of former slave owners are now sitting in brotherhood at the dinner table.”
My Christmas and New Year’s wish is encapsulated by a paraphrasing of a Lee Ann Womack song: “You never lose your sense of wonder, you get your fill to eat but always keep that hunger. Don’t take one single breath for granted, God forbid love ever leaves you empty handed. Whenever one door closes, the miracle of one more opens! Promise me that you’ll give faith a fighting chance; don’t sit it out, I hope you dance.”
Merry Christmas and Happy 2022!
