Hi folks! English teacher here. Thought I’d take advantage of this teachable moment for some vocabulary instruction. Today’s word is “criticism.”
Ouch. No one likes to be criticized. Though we can be critical and say nice things, most associate criticism with negative evaluations — like mom’s scathing comment on a haircut or observations that your shirt and pants don’t go together.
There’s another definition. High school students are familiar with criticism as applied to literate texts. In literary criticism, we take messages apart and ascribe associations to images and devices to forge an overall meaning for the work. Meanings vary somewhat because one tool used for evaluation is individual experience. We ask: How does this word or image make you feel? Based on your experience, does the character’s behavior make sense? What might happen next?
Wow. These discussions are fun, mostly because we hear the varied experiences of peers and what they thought about while reading. Hopefully, we consider different behaviors and choices via reading and discussion before making poor choices in the real world.
There are a few things needed for this kind of criticism or critical thought. First, you need factual information. (In English, it’s the text.) Then you apply the information to what you already know from experience. Then you combine the two and take action — make decisions. John Dewey called this “intelligent action” because choices are made following reflection on learning.
Thanks to the many choices in the marketplace, we routinely employ critical thought. You need a car. First, consider what you can afford to spend, the performance and availability of the car, what you’ll use it for, and so on. Choices include personal preference: Ford or Chevy. You’ll rely on the experiences of friends and relatives to verify manufacturer claims. Decision results vary, witnessed by the diversity of vehicles on the road.
Thinking critically isn’t confined to English. Math and science facts can be linked to experience. (Have I seen this phenomenon before? How does this new knowledge affect my life?) In history, necessary facts are events and texts from the past, even uncomfortable ones. After confronting facts, we discuss what is learned from past success or failure.
Critical thought is crucial to democracy because all who reach the age of majority are free to participate in choosing leaders and the direction of the community, state, and nation. But facts first, folks. Intelligent action stems from verifiable information.
In school, inviting student experience into the critical thought process means we tell our stories. Stereotypes arise when we don’t know highly individual stories, reducing groups to dehumanized, two-dimensional images thrown in the same simplistic boat.
Paradoxically, hearing variable experiences reveals the many feelings and desires we hold in common. To quote a student, “You can’t really hate someone once you hear their story.” No, you can’t. And hate is the opposite of a valued virtue: charity.
Modern advances arise from thinking critically. And so does peace.
Mary Tedrow is a resident of Winchester.
