In response to Glen Poe’s “Justice served but at what cost?” Open Forum of Sept. 30:
Aghast! What does the future hold for Clarke County when ill-informed and/or ill-educated and/or ill-willed residents of Clarke County write demonstrably dumb letters to the editor saying out loud wrong answers?
Mr. Poe, did you realize under Virginia law the officer could only charge reckless driving at the scene and not improper driving? The officer’s charge on the side of the road after an accident doing his best can be questioned but, definitely dude, that is Monday morning quarterbacking.
Then, plainly from what you write, the defendant’s lawyer,Tim Johnson, privately retained (mind you) and a nice guy (I know him), appeared to have lost in General District Court. Apparently, the clarity by which you see the accident and evidence was unseen by Judge Amy Tisinger, who has only been on the bench and practicing law for decades. She rejected Mr. Johnson’s impassioned argument that his client was not guilty of anything. Judge Tisinger instead found this driver guilty of improper driving, which is what the officer concluded on the side of the road without the benefit of a Monday morning quarterback call.
Not to be wronged, the defendant, perhaps at your insistence (I’m guessing here), appealed Judge Tisinger’s ruling to the Circuit Court of Clarke County. The defendant, not Ms. Williams, demanded a jury, as Ms. Williams thought time would be better spent elsewhere, perhaps anywhere (I’m guessing here too).
After Mr. Johnson and his client picked their jury and after a lengthy day of testimony and impassioned battle cries of freedom from the defense, although the defendant AGAIN losing a request to the Circuit Court to strike the case, the case was finally before a Clarke County jury. And to put us all out of our suffering and with this case and guys like you, thankfully the jury found Mr. Johnson’s client not guilty of improper driving.
Your letter hits a false note, Mr. Poe, in my opinion, based on your letter itself. Obviously, both Judge Tisinger and Judge Iden thought the facts sufficient to prove something, you gather? Or why all this hustle and bustle, or are the judges as questionable as Ms. Williams? I give you a red card for your presentation and false note and especially when you question anyone’s integrity except your own. What perhaps you don’t know is that Clarke County is the best example of fair and honest and compassionate and competent criminal justice in the entire Commonwealth of Virginia, in my opinion. The “Clarke County way,” though, is to make things better. With that in mind, please join me at the Lone Oak for a Coors Lite and Rocky Patel DECADE 10th anniversary, and I’ll fill you in on what you don’t know.
