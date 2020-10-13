I have made Ward 2 in Winchester my home for 26 years. I raised my family here and wouldn’t want to live anywhere else. I have had the privilege to be a teacher and coach with the Winchester Public Schools, and hopefully had a positive impact on Winchester’s children.
Since announcing my candidacy, I have had the opportunity to reconnect or meet many of you residing in Ward 2 – some of you are long-time acquaintances, and some I’ve had the privilege to meet for the first time. Going door-to-door or attending the neighborhood “meet-and-greet” events that have been held has reinforced my conviction that now is the time to serve.
Winchester is blessed with a good business climate. We have successfully advanced or completed many projects even when faced with economic recessions and now this health crisis. As our economy starts to recover, the Second Ward deserves a strong voice in City Council to make sure the needs of the Second Ward are not only heard but are met. City officials need to make sure that infrastructure improvements are made all over the city, not just downtown.
Throughout my time as a teacher within our school system, I am aware that many of the people in the Second Ward have unique challenges that do not always make the front page of The Winchester Star. We need to work with and support the non-profits and churches, which are at the forefront in addressing many of these issues but are dealing with the economic strain as well.
Second Ward needs more economic development and someone who will advocate bringing new businesses to our ward. I will work with city officials to allocate the funds necessary to complete the renovation of the Douglas School. I will work with the other members of City Council to identify and support more affordable housing, which protects our citizens from the economic dislocation that can result from poorly planned zoning and re-development.
We need to stand with our public safety officers and first responders in Winchester. These dedicated professionals are a significant part of our community but can only serve our community through communication with our citizens. I will work toward building stronger relationships with law enforcement and first responders through the development of community advisory boards where ideas can be exchanged between our citizens and the city. I am humbled and proud to have received the support of the Virginia Firefighters Association for my candidacy.
I want to be a new, stronger champion for the people of the Second Ward. I will do my best to ensure the needs of the Second Ward are addressed and I will perform my role with the transparency the citizens of the Second Ward deserve. I humbly ask for your support and vote whether you vote early – which I encourage, through absentee ballot or decide vote at the polls on November 3rd, I humbly ask for your support and vote. I am ready to work for you.
Tim Mondell is the Republican candidate for Ward 2 on Winchester City Council.
