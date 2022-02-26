In the Feb. 24 article, “Fewer WPS Students could mean fewer WPS teachers,” Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum and Finance Director Rick Miller discuss the reduced funding that will be coming from the state due to reduced enrollment.
There are many platitudes, reasons and excuses for falling enrollment and funding. They cite alternative education available, etc.
What is interesting is that first reaction by these administrators is that Winchester Public Schools will have to eliminate two teaching positions and one teaching assistant. They pay a lot of lip service as to how valuable and hardworking teachers are, but they are the first employees they want to get rid of when money is short.
WPS has one of the largest administrative budgets for a school system its size yet neither the superintendent nor the budget director mentioned they would use this as a time to get the central business office and administrators in general leaner. Maybe, God forbid, eliminate an administrator or two so that we can save two teaching positions.
How about address some of the underlying reasons people have sought alternatives to WPS?
The schools have not been meeting expectations of many of the parents. One way we don’t address these parents’ concerns is by firing teachers and adding new administrators. As a parent, I want the school system to worry about teacher retention and education. Ensure we are teaching the basics like reading, writing and science.
Let’s make sure some Handley teachers aren’t forced to have 40 kids in a science class due to staffing issues. We need to be adding classes that address the future needs of Winchester that will make our children successful and the local area a place to which companies want to locate.
I want the administrators to stop selling us on the fact that their hands are tied and the only thing they can do is fire teachers or cut their salaries. Have WPS reduce administrative overhead to include administrators at all levels and invest in teachers and student learning programs. If you create an environment that attracts and retains top teachers, you will likely retain and attract local students as well. No parent ever said I am going to send my kids to a school because it has a large number of administrators.
Jorge Gonzalez is a resident of Winchester.
"newly" created Central Admin positions ---> One being a "spokesperson" @ $84,000 with a school system of just 6 schools and another should be officially announced soon ---> "newly" created.
